Judson Theatre Company and Muirfield Broadcasting announce a special radio performance of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street.” The hour-long broadcast will air Thursday, Dec. 24, at 11 a.m., with an encore rebroadcast Friday, Dec. 25, at 6 p.m. on both 550 AM and Star 102.5 FM.
In between, Muirfield will be airing 30 hours of non-stop holiday music.
“Muirfield Broadcasting has been a season sponsor for five years now, and we’re thrilled to expand our partnership in this new direction,” says Morgan Sills, executive producer of JTC. “This free performance is a holiday gift from JTC and Muirfield Broadcasting to Sandhills area audiences.”
Listeners can view a theaere program for the event at www.judsontheatre.com starting Dec. 24th.
“Miracle on 34th Street” began as an original story by Valentine Davies. It takes place between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day in New York City where a department store Santa Claus, going by the name of Kris Kringle, claims that he is the real Santa, leading to a court case to determine his authenticity. Novelized simultaneously with the release of the first movie version, this perennial holiday favorite has been adapted and updated multiple times for film, television, theater, and radio.
Hosted by local radio personality Rich Rushforth, the cast of 10 professional actors from all over the country includes several JTC returnees: Madeleine Casto, Mike Brennan, Tim Garner, from “Witness for the Prosecution” (2019); Ashley Brooke from “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” (2018); and Julia Golden from “To Kill a Mockingbird” (2014). Danny Adams, Andrew Colford, Cody Davis, Evan Hart and Renee Elizabeth Turner make their JTC debuts.
“We used Zoom to rehearse,” says Daniel Haley, artistic director of JTC. “The actors recorded their roles remotely from New York, Los Angeles, North Carolina, and all over the country. Our sound engineer Damien Figueras supervised and coordinated the recording to blend it into a seamless whole, complete with music and sound effects.” Haley also directed the radio play.
“As the pandemic continues, we’re doing our best to keep our loyal audience engaged and reach new audience members through streaming programming, radio plays and additional social media features,” he says.
Judson Theatre Company is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit arts organization, and the professional theater company in residence at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC).
“Miracle on 34th Street” is supported by the Arts Council of Moore County and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Audience members who wish to include JTC in their end-of-year giving may make a tax-deductible donation at www.judsontheatre.com or by calling (910) 585-6989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.