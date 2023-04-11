Neil Simon’s “The Star-Spangled Girl” is a hilarious romantic comedy that has been making audiences laugh for decades. Originally premiering on Broadway in 1966, the play has remained a popular choice for theaters around the world.
Judson Theatre Company in Pinehurst is bringing this comedic gem to life for five performances, from April 27-30, at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens Auditorium. The cast includes two returnees from JTC’s hit 2022 production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” Nicholas Talbot and Calvin Noble.
“They’re so talented, both as comedians and dramatic actors, and a joy to work with too,” says JTC’s artistic director, Daniel Haley. “This play was a perfect fit for them, and it’s a classic example of Neil Simon’s wit and humor.”
Making her JTC debut in the title role is New York actor and Elon graduate Mari Blake.
“The Star-Spangled Girl” follows the story of Andy Hobart and Norman Cornell, two young men who have dedicated their lives to a struggling magazine called Fallout, during the social upheaval of 1966 San Francisco. Their lives take a hilarious turn when they meet Sophie Rauschmeyer, a beautiful Olympic swimmer who moves into the apartment next door. Norman falls head over heels for Sophie, but there’s one small problem — she’s passionately patriotic and traditional, while Norman is a classic 1960s radical. As Norman works to win Sophie’s heart, Andy tries to save their magazine from bankruptcy. But when Sophie begins to show more interest in Andy than in Norman, the two friends find themselves in a laugh-out-loud love triangle that threatens to ruin everything.
Playwright Neil Simon was born in the Bronx on July 4, 1927. He is a recipient of the Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards and is a Kennedy Center honoree. Among his plays are “The Odd Couple,” “Last of the Red Hot Lovers,” “The Sunshine Boys” and the Brighton Beach trilogy of “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “Biloxi Blues” and “Broadway Bound.” Simon also wrote the book for the musicals “They’re Playing Our Song,” “Promises Promises,” “Little Me” and “Sweet Charity.” He received the Pulitzer Prize for “Lost in Yonkers.” He wrote original screenplays for “The Goodbye Girl,” “The Out-of-Towners,” “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Murder by Death” and “The Cheap Detective.” He is the bestselling author of the memoirs “Rewrites” and “The Show Goes On.” There is a Broadway theater named after Simon, who died in 2018 after an unprecedented career in the theater.
“The Star-Spangled Girl is a perfect blend of witty dialogue, slapstick humor, and heartwarming romance that will leave audiences with a smile on their faces,” says Haley. “Neil Simon was a master of comedy, and audiences loved our productions of ‘Plaza Suite’ and ‘The Sunshine Boys.’ Here, he has crafted a play that is both funny and insightful, exploring the social fervor of the ‘60s through the lens of a classic rom-com.”
Performances are scheduled Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m., Friday, April 28, at 8 p.m., Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets online at judsontheatre.com. There are discounted rates for groups, students and military.
“We’ve got a youthful and energetic cast, and ‘The Star-Spangled Girl’ promises to be a great evening at the theater that is not to be missed. This production is sure to be a crowd-pleaser,” says Morgan Sills, JTC’s executive producer.
Now in its 10th season, Judson Theatre Company is the recipient of the North Carolina Theatre Conference (NCTC) George A. Parides Professional Theatre Award for excellence in professional theater and multiple Broadway World Raleigh Awards. In a five-show season, with two shows on the BPAC mainstage and the Summer Theatre Festival in the McPherson Theater, Judson Theatre Company brings noted talent from New York, Los Angeles, and around the country to perform in a series of professional productions designed to enrich the cultural fabric of North Carolina.
