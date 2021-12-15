Judson Theatre Company and Muirfield Broadcasting announce a special radio performance of the beloved classic, ‘Little Women.’ The hour-long broadcast will air Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9-10 a.m., on Star 102.5 FM, and from 3-4 p.m., on WIOZ 550 AM. There will be an encore rebroadcast Sunday, Dec. 19, from 1-2 p.m., on Star 102.5 FM, and 9-10 a.m., on WIOZ 550 AM. Audiences can also listen live on www.star1025fm.com.
“Family is forever in this special radio version of Little Women, our fourth JudsonRADIO play. It’s a holiday treat from JTC and Muirfield Broadcasting for Sandhills area listeners to enjoy,” said Judson Theatre Company’s artistic director, Daniel Haley, who also directed the broadcast.
Listeners can view a theatre program for the event at www.JudsonTheatre.com starting December 17.
Set during the Civil War, this dramatization of the cherished Louisa May Alcott novel tells the story of the March family: we meet earnest Meg, pretentious Amy, sweet Beth, and spunky Jo. She is resolved to be a professional writer despite the era’s expectations about a woman’s place in the world, and unaware that the elusive muse she seeks is the life she shares with her sisters and her mother, Marmee. With irresistible warmth, Little Women chronicles their joy and sorrow across the holidays and highlights of their lives. This timeless tale has been adapted for television and film multiple times.
The cast of ten actors includes professional actors who recorded their roles from locations all over the country, many of whom have appeared on the JTC stage. The March sisters are played by Ashley Brooke (Meg), Melody Ladd (Jo), Renée Elizabeth Turner (Beth), and Julia Golden (Amy). The roles of Marmee and Aunt March are played by JTC veterans Kelly Hackett and Maddie Casto, respectively. The sisters’ beaux are played by Danny Adams (Laurie), Kyle Stocker (Mr. Brooke), and Cody Davis (Professor Bhaer). Mr. Laurence is played by JTC favorite, Rick McDermott.
“It’s becoming a holiday tradition,” enthused JTC Executive Producer Morgan Sills. “It’s hard to believe a whole year has passed since our first radio play, Miracle on 34th Street. So much of Little Women takes place at holiday time, we knew it would be the perfect choice for this year.”
“As with our other radio plays, we rely on our sound engineer Damien Figueras to supervise and coordinate the recording and add the music and sound effects.” continued Haley. “These shows are free to listen to, but they aren’t free to make. Audience members wishing to make year-end tax-deductible contributions so we can continue to bring our radio shows and live plays to Sandhills audiences may donate at JudsonTheatre.com.”
Judson Theatre Company is a 501c3 non-profit arts organization, and the professional theatre company in residence at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Judson Theatre Company Season 9 is sponsored by PineStraw and Muirfield Broadcasting.
