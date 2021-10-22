Yes Virginia

Arnetia Walker and Mindy Sterling

 ELVIRA BARJAU PHOTO

“Yes, Virginia” — the new holiday comedy by Stan Zimmerman (“The Golden Girls,” “Gilmore Girls”) and Christian McLaughlin (“Desperate Housewives,” “Married…With Children”) — will receive its regional theater premiere at Judson Theatre Company

Daniel Haley is the artistic director and Morgan Sills is the executive producer.

“Yes, Virginia” opens at Owens Auditorium at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. and runs for four performances through Sunday, Nov. 21.

Starring Mindy Sterling (“Austin Powers,” “The Goldbergs”) and Arnetia Walker (“Nurses,” “Dreamgirls”), the play is directed by Stan Zimmerman.

“Yes, Virginia” is the heartwarming and hilarious holiday comedy in the vein of Zimmerman’s writing for “The Golden Girls.” The story centers on two older women navigating the perils of aging in suburban Detroit. Virginia Campbell was a longtime housekeeper and confidant for Denise Miller and her family, helping Denise raise her children during a difficult divorce. But when she shows up for work, Denise is confused … especially since she thought she had let her go several months ago.

When an accident in the kitchen keeps Virginia from being able to walk, Denise offers to care for Virginia for a few days until she has healed. Their roles suddenly reversed, they share memories of their lives and families over the course of an evening. Soon they learn secrets about each other that they had kept from everyone else, and bond in a way that they hadn’t been able to in the past, over their very different, but similar pains.

Tickets are $38 in advance, $45 at the door, with $25 student and military tickets (ID required) available at JudsonTheatre.com or in the Boyd Library box office on the campus of Sandhills Community College at 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst. 

A free talkback with the creative team will follow the Saturday, Nov. 20 matinee, open to ticketholders for that performance. To allow for social distancing, this indoor event will be limited to 50 percent capacity.

The COVID-19 protocols of Sandhills Community College and Bradshaw Performing Arts Center require masks that cover the face and mouth to be worn at all times while indoors on campus.

“Anyone who loves ‘The Golden Girls,’ ‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘Desperate Housewives’ will surely love ‘Yes, Virginia,’” says Sills. “You’ll recognize and love and laugh along with these two well-crafted characters, especially as played by Mindy Sterling and Arnetia Walker.”

Haley says Judson is thrilled to offer a new play by writers of this caliber for its first regional theater premiere.

“Together and individually, they’ve written for some of the most beloved television series and films in contemporary pop culture,” says Haley. “And audiences walk in knowing Mindy Sterling as Frau Farbissina from ‘Austin Powers’ and Arnetia Walker from her series, ‘Nurses.’ It’s a coup for JTC to be able to bring this talented team to the Sandhills.”

 For further information, visit www.judsontheatre.com.

