Judson Theatre Company and Muirfield Broadcasting announce a special radio performance of the classic baseball story “Angels in the Outfield,” airing this weekend.
The hour-long broadcast will air Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9-10 a.m. on STAR 102.5 FM and from 3 to 4 p.m. on WIOZ 550 AM, with a rebroadcast the next day, Sunday, Oct. 31, from 1 to 2 p.m. on STAR 102.5 FM and 9 to 10 a.m. on WIOZ 550 AM. Audiences can also listen live at www.star1025fm.com.
“We’re back with our third JudsonRADIO series partnership with Muirfield Broadcasting with ‘Angels in the Outfield,’” says Daniel Haley, Judson’s artistic director. “This free performance is a World Series weekend treat from JTC and Muirfield Broadcasting for Sandhills area listeners to enjoy.”
Listeners can view a theater program for the event at www.JudsonTheatre.com starting Oct. 29.
“Angels in the Outfield” is the surprising and heartwarming comedy about a guy named Guffy and the angel in his life. Pittsburgh Pirates manager “Guffy” McGovern was a loud, proud guy who lived alone and liked it. Summoned by the prayers of an adorable orphan named Bridget, an angel says “hello” to Guffy one night and offers to bestow miracles upon the Pirates — but only if he changes his behavior. When reporter Jennifer Paige turns the angelic visions into national news, hilarity ensues.
Originally a story by Father Richard F. Grady, this beloved story full of humor, happiness and heart has been adapted for radio and film several times across the decades.
The cast of 14 actors from all over the country includes a trio of actors who have journeyed to the Sandhills to appear on the JTC stage: James Cougar Canfield, Tim Garner and Kelly Hackett. Local favorites Matthew Butler, Julia Golden, Chris Waldrop, and Joe Brown (executive director of the BPAC) also appear in the program. Danny Adams and Cody Davis lend their voices to another JudsonRADIO event, and making their JTC debuts are DJ Canaday, Kevin Gilligan, Jake Lesh, Kyle Stocker and Molly Wetzel.
“As with our other radio plays, the actors recorded their roles remotely from New York, Los Angeles, North Carolina, and all over the country,” says Morgan Sills, JTC’s executive producer. “Our sound engineer Damien Figueras once again supervised and coordinated the recording and added the music and sound effects. We’d never done a sports-themed show at JTC and we thought ‘Angels in the Outfield’ would be a great choice for the radio play format.”
Judson Theatre Company is a 501c3 nonprofit arts organization, and the professional theatre company in residence at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Audience members who wish to purchase tickets to upcoming live performances at Owens Auditorium, including the special event “An Evening on the Lanai: Remembering “The Golden Girls” (Nov. 14) and the regional theater premiere of the holiday comedy “Yes, Virginia” (Nov. 18-21) may purchase tickets at JudsonTheatre.com or by calling (910) 585-6989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.