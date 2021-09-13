“I just love the communal aspect of a concert,” says Carrie Marshall, the international award-winning singer-songwriter who will be showcased at Weymouth Center’s next Come Sunday Jazz Brunch. “Music is meant to be shared. To find commonality with audiences through songs and lyrics is just so inspiring. That is my favorite part about performing. It brings such joy!”
With a voice and style likened to Diana Krall, Norah Jones, Carole King and other great female singer-songwriters, Marshall appeals to a broad audience.
The Sept. 26 outdoor event features the Carrie Marshall Quintet, with local cuisine courtesy of 195 American Fusion.
Marshall always brings something new to the stage. She plans to “highlight some of my favorite standards from the Great American Songbook, adding in some classic bossa nova tunes and latin grooves, a little blues and some of my original songs as well, all inspired by these genres!” Marshall is a breast cancer survivor, who has “found that the challenges that came my way have really helped me to remember what is important and let go of what isn’t. I learned how to release fears, take each day as it comes and be grateful to God for each breath I take. (Sounds so cliche, but it’s true!)”
Marshall’s music reflects her lifetime of musical training, her time in Nashville, the world-class songwriters she’s studied with, the breadth of her performances across the nation, international competition, and the broad variety of music she loves.
Marilyn Barrett, Weymouth board member and her spouse Catherine Vrdolyak, vice chair of the Sandhills Pride board, are series sponsors of Come Sunday.
“I grew up in a musical family in Chicago and Cathy is a lover of the culinary arts,” says Barrett. “My dad was a lawyer by day, but a musician by night, playing in his 18-piece big band. We always had jam sessions in the house and instead of going to amusement parks, we went to jazz clubs. So, I’m really excited to showcase world-class music from out of the area that we don’t get a chance to hear locally. And, of course, Cathy is excited about the food.”
The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities.
“Bring your own chairs,” says Barrett.
Tickets are $40 for members for the show and brunch, and $50 for nonmembers.
For the show only, tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Children 12 and under listen for free, with a $15 brunch.
A cash bar will be available.
VIP tables for six, with umbrella and chairs, are $450 for the show, brunch and one adult beverage per person.
Visit www.weymouthcenter.org or ticketmesandhills.com for tickets. Weymouth Center is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave. in Southern Pines.
