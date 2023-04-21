Grammy-nominated jazz artists Kate McGarry (voice) and Keith Ganz (guitar) will bring their quartet to Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities on Sunday, April 30, as part of the Come Sunday Jazz Series.
Both musical and life partners, their music is firmly rooted in jazz but moves freely among folk, Brazilian and singer-songwriter genres while offering “fresh, vivacious jazz interpretations of pop music from the late sixties and the seventies: Steely Dan, Joni Mitchell, Cat Stevens and The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun,” according to Indy Week. Their arrangements are highly improvisational, bringing a jazz sensibility to pop and a pop sensibility to jazz.
McGarry grew up in Hyannis, Massachusetts, as the sixth of 10 children, and never considered doing anything but music. She loved the Mills Brothers and Nat Cole records her parents played. “I didn’t know it was Swing at the time, but the music had great rhythm and made me happy.”
She didn’t pay much attention to jazz until high school when she became fascinated with the 1977 live album “Look to the Rainbow” by Al Jarreau. “I thought that recording could contain all human experience from the whole world,” she says. McGarry later became inspired by the singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones and jazz vocalists Betty Carter and Carmen McRae.
McGarry was named the No. 1 Rising Star Female Vocalist in Downbeat’s 2016 Critics Poll. She has been interviewed on NPR’s “All Things Considered” and has performed on “Jazz Set” with DeeDee Bridgewater, “Piano Jazz” with Marion McPartland, and a host of nationally syndicated radio shows. She has recorded or toured with jazz luminaries Hank Jones, Clark Terry, Archie Shepp, Fred Hersch, Kurt Elling and Maria Schneider.
Ganz grew up in Greensboro and started playing rock guitar in high school. His older brother was in a band that rehearsed in the basement of the family home, and they would leave all the instruments, so Ganz took the opportunity to experiment.
“My first choice was drums, but I saw how long the drummer took to pack up and move his gear, so I decided that wasn’t for me,” he says.
Ganz was also attracted to the bass, but his brother convinced him also to learn guitar. Rock music led him to fusion and then jazz. He initially found inspiration from Pat Metheny and trumpeter Clifford Brown. “Clifford was clean, clear, and melodic, and helped me understand the music.”
He was later heavily influenced by guitarists Jim Hall, Wes Montgomery, George Benson and Django Reinhardt. He has since performed with such luminaries as Harry Connick Jr., Tierney Sutton, Kurt Elling and many other major artists. He has appeared on “Oprah,” “Ellen,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The View” and “Australian Idol.”
McGarry and Ganz have a long list of recordings to their credit, including their 2019 Grammy-nominated trio album “The Subject Tonight is Love.” In 2008, they made a foray into children’s music, writing and recording 63 original songs for the Heinle Picture Dictionary for Children, a bestselling international ESL educational product.
They have traveled the world with their music and played on the most prominent stages. Yet one of their most memorable musical moments occurred on a State Department tour when they visited an orphanage for deaf and blind children in Mongolia. The deaf children sat in front, placing their hands and feet on the stage.
“They came to talk with us after the concert and said how much they appreciated the music because they could feel the vibrations,” McGarry recalls. “They had never felt that type of music before and could feel it was unique. They welcomed us in a very touching way, and I’m grateful for that opportunity.”
The jazz concert takes place Sunday, April 2, on the Great Lawn at Weymouth, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m, and is generously supported by Aging Outreach Services and FirstBank, while the entire Come Sunday Jazz Series is sponsored by the North Carolina Arts Council Spark the Arts program and FirstHealth Concierge Signature Services Medicine.
Bring your own chairs, blankets, and a picnic. A cash bar with mimosas, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available.
Lawn tickets are $25 for members, $35 for non-members, $10 for students, and free for kids 12 and under. VIP tables for up to six people are available.
For more information and tickets, visit weymouthcenter.org. Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, and is home to the NC Literary Hall of Fame.
Dr. Aaron Vandermeer is the Coordinator of Jazz Studies and Music Industry at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
