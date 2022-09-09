As you drive down May Street in Southern Pines and see the James Boyd historical marker, do you wonder who he was and why it is there? Just up the street at Vermont Avenue, two stone hounds upon white brick columns mark the original entrance to the graceful home of the best-selling novelist, publisher, poet, playwright and military veteran James Boyd, now open to the public as Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities.
Like many of us, James and Katharine Boyd chose the Sandhills for its perfect location halfway up the Eastern Seaboard, perched between the beach and mountains, offering year-round outdoor activities, and a welcoming environment in which to build a house, raise a family and start a new career. By settling here, they introduced people from across the nation to Southern Pines. But unlike today’s transplants, the Boyds’ modern story began 100 years ago in a sleepy town on the edge of the last stand of old-growth longleaf pines at an estate named Weymouth.
James Boyd grew up visiting the area because his Pennsylvania grandparents purchased a large tract of land that he and his brother, Jackson, later inherited. When it came time to put down roots, the Princeton grad and his new wife, Katharine, decided the Sandhills was perfect.
After volunteering and serving in the U.S. Army Ambulance Service, and seeing heavy action in World War I, Boyd returned to recuperate and to pursue his dream of establishing himself as a writer.
Upon successfully publishing several short stories in major publications, he wrote his first novel, the runaway bestseller “Drums.”
The Revolutionary War drama, filled with exciting exploits of a North Carolina teenager, changed the historical novel genre forever and put James and Southern Pines on the literary map. Illustrated by friend N.C. Wyeth, the book became a staple in libraries across the country.
The Boyd home, a 9,000-square-foot country house, was a casual place, open to friends, family and fun. James and his brother kept their stable of horses and kennel of hounds on the property. Passionate horsemen, they founded the Moore County Hounds in 1914, years before the current Boyd House was built in 1921 and 1922.
Friends, including the crowned princes from the golden age of 20th century literature, spent time enjoying outdoor sports and indoor dinners, discussions, impromptu games of charades, plays and songs around the piano. Some loved it so much they bought Boyd property in Weymouth Heights and moved here. Famous names peppered Boyd gatherings, including Max Perkins (famed editor of Boyd, Hemingway and Fitzgerald, among others); Sherwood Anderson (novelist and short story writer); and Paul Green (author of “The Lost Colony”); Thomas Wolfe (“Look Homeward, Angel’s” author) arrived by train at 4:30 a.m., walked up Vermont Avenue to the Boyd house, climbed in an open window and folded his 6-foot plus self onto a sofa for the night; Struthers Burt (Princeton professor, friend, author, who helped establish Grand Teton National Park) built a winter house; F. Scott Fitzgerald (fading from his glory years after “The Great Gatsby”) corresponded regularly and visited once, offering pointed criticism on Boyd’s latest work, “Roll River.”
James and Katharine were community minded and worked to improve the small town of Southern Pines. He bought The Pilot and quickly established a strong, broadminded newspaper which was the forerunner of today’s newspaper, a paper that has only seen four owners and publishers in the past 100 years and is consistently ranked among the best community papers in the nation.
The Boyds believed in defending democracy and were early advocates of equality for people of all colors. The manuscripts room of Boyd’s alma mater, Princeton, is dedicated to his memory and bears his quote: “The belief that leads to a democracy is this: that every man has something sacred about him. This sacredness is held to be inherent and perpetual: no ruler, no religion, no group of men, no government is justified in violating it. It is the first principle of man’s life and nothing takes precedence over it.”
In 1940, as the war raged in Europe, Boyd organized The Free Company, a group of American writers and actors, and created radio plays in response to the subversive Nazi-influenced rhetoric rising in America. Boyd said, “It occurred to some of us who talked together in Washington … that there might be a chance for the writers of America to perform a function ... by the power of the word to remind, no more than that, our people of their possessions.”
Radio was chosen over film as the most broad based, direct and personal delivery method.
On Sept. 18, at 2 p.m., the original recording of The Free Company radio play, “His Honor, the Mayor,” written by Orson Welles, will be presented in the Great Room at Weymouth Center, and James Boyd’s voice will once again be heard in his beloved home. Prior to the broadcast event, local writer and historian Bill Case will offer a brief overview of The Free Company, its work, and the controversy The Free Company plays stirred up. Case shares “some of the dialogue brought a world of trouble from newspapers published by William Randolph Hearst, (smarting over Welles’ supposed depiction of him in “Citizen Kane”), J. Edgar Hoover, and various anti-Communist groups. The swirl of political controversy will make for an interesting discussion.”
A question and answer period and light reception will follow the broadcast. Tickets required.
As the play’s message remains as fresh and relevant today as it was 82 years ago, it lends itself to more than radio. It will be offered as a special live stage production during Weymouth’s “One Wonderful Night” on Oct. 14, a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Boyd House. The 20-minute live production has been updated to reflect 2022’s realities and will feature local and national actors. It will be followed by a grand celebration, including dining, dancing and auctions.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, located at 555 E. Connecticut Avenue, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that welcomes visitors to its 26-acre campus daily from dawn till dusk and invites the public to tour the Boyd House, which is listed on the historic register, and is home to the NC Literary Hall of Fame.
