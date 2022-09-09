James Boyd

Author James Boyd, seized with writer's cramp while writing "Drums," dictated the entire text of his second novel, "Marching On!" to a dictaphone.

 COURTESY OF WEYMOUTH CENTER

As you drive down May Street in Southern Pines and see the James Boyd historical marker, do you wonder who he was and why it is there? Just up the street at Vermont Avenue, two stone hounds upon white brick columns mark the original entrance to the graceful home of the best-selling novelist, publisher, poet, playwright and military veteran James Boyd, now open to the public as Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities.

Like many of us, James and Katharine Boyd chose the Sandhills for its perfect location halfway up the Eastern Seaboard, perched between the beach and mountains, offering year-round outdoor activities, and a welcoming environment in which to build a house, raise a family and start a new career. By settling here, they introduced people from across the nation to Southern Pines. But unlike today’s transplants, the Boyds’ modern story began 100 years ago in a sleepy town on the edge of the last stand of old-growth longleaf pines at an estate named Weymouth.

James Boyd

James Boyd. Photo courtesy of Weymouth Center
Drums

Cover of James Boyd's first novel, "Drums." Photo courtesy of Weymouth Center
Boyd Family

The Boyd family. Photo courtesy of Weymouth Center
Boyd House

The Boyd House, now the Weymouth Center for Arts and Humanities in Southern Pines.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days