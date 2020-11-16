IYT

Dancer Maxwell Epstein and Hazel Thompson as Velma Kelly

 COURTESY OF GARY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Spend your Saturday where the jazz is cool and the piano’s hot!

Pinehurst-based Imagine Youth Theater presents the high school edition of “Chicago,” Kander and Ebb’s legendary and award-winning musical about jazz-age celebrity, scandal and corruption.

Under the direction of Clifton Samuels and music direction of David Lussier, these talented actors and dancers from grades 8-12, are returning to Pinehurst’s Tufts Park, where they triumphed with “Les Misérables” this summer.

Samuels, a South Carolina native, has appeared on Broadway in the multi-Tony/Grammy nominated revival of Sondheim’s “Follies,” and most recently in the original Broadway company of “Amazing Grace.”

Performances take place Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2 and 7 p.m. at Tufts Memorial Park, in Pinehurst. Tickets are in advance only and are sold through the High Point Theatre box office online at highpointtheatre.com or by calling (336) 887-3001.

The seating chart shows 6-foot allowances in 2-4 seat groupings. For a larger block of seating, check with the box office and accommodations will be made as available. 

Limited tickets are still available and COVID safety compliance strictly enforced.

“IYT is unable to grant any refunds or rain checks in case of cancellation,” says a spokesman.

IYT will be holding auditions for “Legally Blonde” (grades 8-12) on Dec. 2-3, “Beauty & the Beast Jr.” (grades 2-7) on Feb. 15-18, and “Second Samuel,” a one act workshop, for grades 8-12, on Apr. 1.

IYT’s Summer Stock Theater Camps will feature “The Descendants” for grades 2 through 7 and the high school edition of “Rock of Ages” for grade 8 through recent graduates. Auditions are June 1 and 3; camps run July 12 through Aug. 1.

All activities follow strict COVID safety policies and procedures. See https://taylordance.org/imagine-youth-theater/workshops/ for more details.

