Imagine Youth Theater Jr. is beyond excited to go back under the sea with Ariel and her second through eighth grade aquatic friends in Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. for two shows on Saturday, Feb. 26.
A delightful journey based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale and adapted from Disney’s Broadway production and motion picture, IYT’s production of The Little Mermaid Jr. will charm audiences of all ages.
“Two years ago our production of Mermaid was shut down on opening night by COVID restrictions,” recalls IYT’s Executive Director Rita Taylor. “The performers and their families were crushed. Children were crying. Audiences were disappointed. It was heartbreaking.
“It seems only right that we’re bringing back this charming show, almost to the day, with our same talented Ariel, Amelia Kaczmarek, finally stepping into her spotlight. It’s a triumph!”
Now an eighth grader, Kaczmarek is ready to go: “It’s so exciting and I’m so happy!” Thinking about the time between the shows, Kaczmarek reflects, “I’ve grown so much over those two years – I’ve had so much help from my vocal teacher and my family and IYT have been very supportive. I look back over old recordings of me in the role and my voice is so much more powerful now. I’m ready for this!”
With Ariel, Kaczmarek reprises the role of the beautiful young mermaid who longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, played by Finn Morgan, and make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula (Kenna Johnson).
With the help of little fish friend Flounder (Evelyn Goetzl), seagull pal Scuttle (Sophia Craft), and curmudgeon crab Sebastian (Kayden Holt), she seeks to convince the handsome Prince Eric, played by Thomas Garrett, that she is the girl whose enchanting voice he has been seeking.
The Little Mermaid Jr. brings together a remarkable creative team to support the young actors’ performances. Carol Johnson heads the production as the director and choreographer. Jordan Napoli-Cranford brings the Academy Award-winning music to life as the music director and the colorful, undersea world is captured by set and properties designer Susannah-Lee Wagner of Wagner Design and Fabrication. To add to the magic of this story, special attention has gone into costuming. Through creative repurposing of everyday clothing, designers Christine Fowle and Amber Galley have captured the whimsy of the characters and the fairytale.
“No one would guess that a simple red jacket can turn into a fantastic crab costume for the character Sebastian,” says Taylor.
This delightful Disney adaptation is being presented Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., at the Moore Montessori Community School auditorium (entrance off of East Massachusetts Avenue, Southern Pines). Tickets are available now at www.taylordance.org and at the door 30 minutes prior to performances. Students in groups of five or more may purchase special Student Rush tickets for $13 each.
Imagine Youth Theater will hold auditions for Into the Woods Jr. (grades 2-9) and for its dramatic one-act play The Diviners (grades 9-12) on March 1 and 3.
IYT’s Summer Stock Theater Camps for 2022 will include Grease for rising eighth grade actors through recent high school graduates, and Matilda Jr. for rising third grade through eight grade actors (older students will be considered, please contact IYT to inquire). Dance for musical theater instruction available year-long. Email jlathamiyt@taylordance.org or call (910) 420-1025 regarding auditions or visit www.taylordance.org for details.
