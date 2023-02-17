What better way to light up your February than with the tale of Charity Hope Valentine — “a girl who wanted to be loved?” Imagine Youth Theater, Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s youth theater in residence, presents “Sweet Charity,” the multi-Tony-award winning story of a hopelessly romantic but comically unfortunate dance hall hostess in 1960s New York City.
Performances are Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, at BPAC’s Owens Auditorium on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Due to some mature themes, this show is most appropriate for ages 13 and up.
With a madcap book by Neil Simon, “Sweet Charity” follows its namesake’s adventurous journey toward love and is marked by some of Cy Coleman’s best-loved songs, such as “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” “There’s Gotta’ Be Something Better Than This” and “I’m a Brass Band.” The show also features some of the most iconic dance numbers, like “Big Spender,” “Rich Man’s Frug” and “Rhythm of Life,” in Broadway history, originally choreographed by the legendary Bob Fosse.
Says Charity’s director and choreographer Carolanne Marano, “Bob Fosse and Neil Simon are two of the greatest geniuses of the American theater, and it has been an absolute pleasure to be steeped in this kind of work, especially with the talented youth from our community.”
Marano is currently on faculty at UNC Pembroke and has been a dancer/actor and instructor for the past 30 years, performing in countless productions and tours both nationally and internationally. Joining Marano on the show’s creative team is music director Whitney Sipowicz. Sipowicz has combined award-winning teaching with a successful performance career throughout the country over the past ten years. She has performed as a featured soloist in Carnegie Hall, in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and in the United Kingdom.
Both directors sing the praises of Charity’s cast. “I am so thrilled to be working with these amazing actors and company of Imagine Youth Theater. Their commitment to the project has been a delight to witness. They are a gifted group of young performers,” says Marano.
She is also grateful for the welcome and support of IYT’s executive director, Rita Taylor.
“‘Sweet Charity’ is delightful fun and really showcases the ‘triple threats’ in IYT,” Taylor says. “We have so many truly talented dancers who train with Gary Taylor Dance, our affiliate company, and working with Carolanne has been exceptional for them.”
The show’s dance captain is Gary Taylor Dance’s Kate Gilpin, a homeschool senior, who has been accepted in the B.F.A. dance programs at Elon, Valdosta State and Palm Beach Atlantic universities.
Heading up “Sweet Charity’s” ensemble are the trio of dance hall girls with dreams — longtime Gary Taylor Dance members Pinecrest junior Hazel Thompson (as Charity), O’Neal School senior Reese Fisher (as Nickie) and homeschool senior Isabella Gonzalez (as Helene).
Thompson has previously played Velma Kelly, Elle Woods, Sherrie Christian and Catherine in IYT’s productions of “Chicago,” “Legally Blonde,” “Rock of Ages” and “Pippin,” respectively, and has her eye on the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) high school theater program for next year. Fisher plans to pursue a career in the performing arts and has been accepted to the B.F.A. dance programs at Point Park University and the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, with applications pending at Fordham, Pace and Elon universities.
Gonzalez has been accepted to Point Park’s B.F.A. program in contemporary/modern dance and is awaiting acceptance at UNCSA, the University of Oklahoma, and Columbia College in Chicago.
Thompson, playing Charity, got her start with IYT in their very first production in spring 2016 when she was in fourth grade. “I played Scuttle the seagull in ‘Little Mermaid Jr.’ — my breakout role,” she laughs. In Charity, Thompson loves the “girl-power” group Charity has with pals Nickie and Helene, but her favorite scene is the iconic “If My Friends Could See Me Now:” “It’s so fun with the pop-up hat and the cane.”
“Sweet Charity” is known for its outrageous characters, and none is more so than Daddy Brubeck played by Pinecrest junior John Mottola. Mottola joined IYT this summer as Eugene in “Grease” and was memorably Mr. Mushnik in IYT’s “Little Shop of Horrors” this fall.
“Daddy is definitely out there for my type-cast and not a role I was considering when I auditioned,” shares Mottola. “But it’s one I’m definitely glad I got because I’m having a lot of fun with it! I’m loving it so far; he’s so unpredictable and I have a ton of freedom.”
Mottola says that he never considered himself a dancer but is appreciating how much he’s learning. “All I know is acting and singing, and it’s interesting to see what shows are like from the perspective of people who have danced their whole lives.. One thing I love at IYT, you don’t have to be a strong dancer; you don’t have to be a strong singer. They will find a place for you to shine no matter what your abilities are because they’re so flexible with what they can do for you.”
Additional featured Charity cast members include Clark Sutphin as Oscar Lindquist (Pippin in IYT’s “Pippin”), Nik Epstein as Vittorio Vidal (Seymour in IYT’s “Little Shop of Horrors” and The Baker in IYT Junior’s “Into the Woods Jr.”), Isabella Fernandes as Ursula (Patty Simcox in IYT’s “Grease” and Pilar in IYT’s “Legally Blonde”), and Thomas Garrett as Herman (Prince Eric in IYT Junior’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” and Jack in IYT Junior’s “Into the Woods Jr.”). Showcased dancers include Gary Taylor Dance performers Lucy Neel, Nate Jennings and Maxwell Epstein.
IYT is grateful to Emily M. Neller Health and Wellness Coaching for underwriting the cost of student tickets for “Sweet Charity,” making them $15 plus fees.
IYT will be continuing its seventh season with its junior company’s performance of “Annie Jr.” (performers are grades 3-9) at the O’Neal School’s Hannah Theater on March 4.
Tickets for all IYT shows are available at www.taylordance.org, www.ticketmesandhills.com and at the door (door prices include online fees).
IYT will be holding auditions (grades 3-12) on March 5 and 7 for its spring show, “Shrek the Musical Jr.,” led by award-winning director Kim Fielder-Jones and music directed by Elizabeth Shaver.
For the summer, IYT’s three-week programs will run July 10 through July 30, between its Pinehurst studio and Owens Auditorium at the BPAC. Students (rising grades 3-8) can enjoy “The Lion King Jr.” camp from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. IYT’s upper-level students (rising grade 8 through recent high school graduates) will be producing the Broadway hit “Mamma Mia!” Their intensive program meets from 3 to 9 p.m. daily. Auditions will be June 6-7. Both productions will be directed by Kim Fielder-Jones and music directed by Elizabeth Shaver.
All IYT programs and auditions are open to the public, and all are cast. More information is available at IYT’s website, www.taylordance.org/imagine-youth-theater/workshops/.
IYT is a nonprofit organization and is proud to be a partner with the village of Pinehurst and Bradshaw Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit www.taylordance.org or call (910) 420-1025.
