Beauty is in the eye of the ogre as Imagine Youth Theater with the village of Pinehurst brings to life the junior adaptation of “Shrek the Musical,” based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. With performances on May 20 and 21, this family-ready version features everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leading a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance.
Part romance and part twisted fairytale, this is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family. Imagine Youth Theater is excited to bring back together the team behind IYT’s fun-filled “Little Shop of Horrors” last fall — award-winning director Kimberly Fielder-Jones and music director Elizabeth Shaver. Shrek’s powerhouse creative team is completed by the addition of acclaimed choreographer Gary Taylor, artistic director for Gary Taylor Dance and the High Point Ballet. Shrek, like all Imagine Youth Theater’s spring productions, is an “all-ages” show, joining young actors, singers, and dancers in grades 3 through 12 from IYT’s upper and junior divisions.
“When we combine our junior and senior groups, our older students are able to mentor our younger ones through the production,” says director Fielder-Jones. “The younger ones gain a great wealth of knowledge by watching and working alongside the more seasoned actors, while the older ones gain perspective of just how important their work is as an artist and how that can influence people’s lives.”
Shrek beautifully blends students of all ages — the story starts “once upon a time,” in a far-away swamp, where an ogre named Shrek (Alexander Simpson) is enjoying his miserable solitude. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits — a delightfully wacky cast of featured actors from the elementary-school aged Three Little Pigs, Ugly Duckling and Peter Pan to a middle-school Gingy the Gingerbread Man, all led by Pinocchio (Mianne Goforth). These unlucky characters have been exiled by Lord Farquaad (John Mottola), a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey (Zoie Jones) to confront Farquaad, he is handed a task — if he rescues feisty princess Fiona (Judy Goetzl), his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale would not be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.
Simpson, who debuted with IYT last fall in “Little Shop of Horrors,” as the voice of Audrey II, a man-eating plant, is excited to show his acting chops as the ogre Shrek. While fairly new to the stage, Simpson has clearly found his place: Over the past two years, he has appeared in several North Moore High School musicals and theatre festivals, including winning the top award for duet acting at the International Thespian Excellence Awards at Indiana University last year.
“Theatre is a place where I can be my authentic self and demonstrate my talents. Early in high school, I played football, basketball, and track and field, and while I had success there, it wasn’t a place where my academic self could thrive. Theatre is more comfortable.”
Reflecting on working with his younger cast members, Simpson agrees that Shrek is the perfect show to blend IYT’s age groups: “Especially for fairytale creatures, it gives the younger actors the ability to be something cool and whimsical to show them what theatre is all about; not only are we having fun now, but we’re also building casts for future shows in the program.”
He feels a special bond as a mentor with his “Young Shrek” counterpart, 9-year-old Jax Kapa, and the lead knight, 11-year-old Parker Schneider. At the top of his class at North Moore High School, Simpson will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall and will be majoring in political science and minoring in dramatic arts. He aspires to a career in law and politics.
Goetzl, as Shrek’s romantic foil, Princess Fiona, comes to theatre through her musical side and is a veteran musical theatre performer. Acting since she was five years old, Goetzl’s fifth-grade turn as Tinkerbell in IYT’s 2017 “Peter Pan Jr.” evoked bright, bubbly, confident Princess Fiona. A strong vocal performer with experience in Pinecrest High School’s Bella Voce and Chamber Choir ensembles, Goetzl has also shared her musical expertise with Imagine Youth Theater as an assistant vocal director.
“Shrek the Musical” is being presented Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, at 2 p.m., at the Pergola Garden in the village of Pinehurst Arboretum (off Magnolia Road near the Village Hall). Tickets for guaranteed premium seating are available through TicketMeSandhills and on-site 30 minutes prior to showtime. Thanks to a generous underwriter, student tickets are $12 plus online fees, reduced from their normal $18 cost. Ticket holders will have exclusive access to general admission seats in a reserved preferred viewing area. Lawn chairs and blankets will be allowed only if space is available outside of the reserved seating area.
Imagine Youth Theater’s Summer Theater Camp and Summer Theater Intensive (July 2023) includes “Mean Girls” for rising grade 8 actors through recent high school graduates and “The Lion King Jr.” for actors in rising grades 3 through 8. All who audition are cast. Email jlathamiyt@taylordance.org or call (910) 420-1025 regarding auditions or visit /taylordance.org/imagine-youth-theater/ for details.
