Imagine Youth Theater, together with the Village of Pinehurst, is excited to bring “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.” to the Pergola Garden of the Village Arboretum. This family-friendly adaptation of the classic story of transformation and tolerance, based on Disney’s original Tony-nominated Broadway production and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, will run for three performances on Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16.
“Based on the success for IYT’s productions in Pinehurst’s parks earlier this year — “Les Misérables,” “Aladdin Jr.,” “Chicago” and “The Lion King Jr.” – Imagine Youth Theater is proud to launch our official partnership with the Village with this beautiful show,” says Rita Taylor, IYT’s executive director. “Especially being a Pinehurst-based company, joining with the village of Pinehurst to make youth theater accessible and even more a part of the local culture and community is very gratifying.”
Directed by Carol Johnson, with music direction by Jordan Napoli-Cranford, the second- through seventh-grade cast features a strong core of middle-school actors, including Lindsey Havenstein as Belle and David Antil as Gaston, as well as two special guests from IYT’s high school division, Jalen Troublefield as Belle’s father Maurice and Elijah Brown as The Beast.
“Not every show allows for it, but when we can integrate select veteran high school actors with our younger students, the opportunities for growth really take off and the performances all rise,” says Taylor “Our students learn from each other and push each other in ways that we can’t even imagine.”
Reserved seating for “Beauty and the Beast” is available through TicketMeSandhills, and the public is welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit socially distanced outside of the reserved seating area. All shows are at the Pergola Garden in the Village Arboretum off Magnolia Road near the Pinehurst Village Hall. Shows are Saturday, May 15, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m., and 5 p.m.
The following weekend, May 21-23, Imagine Youth Theater and its sibling company Gary Taylor Dance, will again partner with the Village of Pinehurst to bring two spectacular shows to the center of the Village at Tufts Park: Gary Taylor Dance’s dance concert “Tribute to Broadway” and IYT’s vocal showcase “Broadway in the Park.” See Taylordance.org for more information.
