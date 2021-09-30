Fall is the time for chilly twilights, turning leaves, dark evenings, and a special awareness of things that go bump in the night. It’s also time for Imagine Youth Theater to welcome you to their pre-Halloween musical treat – “Jekyll & Hyde” – Oct. 9-10 at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens Auditorium.
Under the care of award-winning director Kim Fielder-Jones, IYT’s talented pre-professional cast
brings to life the epic struggle between good and evil with this show that became a musical
phenomenon. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, “Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical” has mesmerized audiences the world over.
“‘With Jekyll and Hyde,’ we’re really creating an immersive experience — a gothic fantasy — for the audience,” says Rita Taylor, executive director of Imagine Youth Theater. “From the lush and evocative costumes to the soaring musicality to the twisted story, we want to take the audience on a darkly beautiful ride.”
Fielder-Jones is joined on the production’s creative team by music director Whitney Sipowicz and choreographer Clifton Samuels.
“It’s such a pleasure to work with this team of theater professionals,” says Fielder-Jones. “Everyone brings something different to the table as far as expertise and experience, and we’re able to share our visions, collaborate, and pull together.”
Ms. Fielder-Jones also shares that it has been wonderful to watch their young artists grow over the past few years.
“IYT has increasingly offered them more challenging material, and they have risen to the occasion, bringing new members to our company along with them,” she says. “There’s room for everyone — whether they are conservatory-ready or just starting out in musical theater. Watching these students take in information like sponges is inspiring.”
Taylor agrees.
“It’s ambitious to take on the Broadway version of ‘Jekyll and Hyde,’” she says. “While it’s known for its powerhouse ballads and duets from its leads, it also features terrific moments for ensemble members. You need both superstar principals and a company that can soar with all the trios, quartets and harmonies that weave throughout the score. We’ve got both with our current young performers, and we are training them well; this is the right time for this show!”
As one of those “superstar principals,” Pinecrest senior Jillian Mann is ready to shine as Lucy Harris, the featured performer at a gentlemen’s club and the gorgeous focus of Mr. Hyde’s dark obsession.
“Lucy is free-spirited, independent, feisty, and wild … really different the characters that I’ve played before,” says Mann. “But she’s also aware and tells a beautiful story with a heart-wrenching close. I’m so excited to play her. And the dance number Mr. Samuels created for her is incredible!”
Mann plans to pursue a future career on stage. A veteran performer with IYT, her prior roles with the company include Joanne in “Rent,” Fantine in “Les Misérables,” Mama Morton in “Chicago,” Paulette in “Legally Blonde” and Sheila in “A Chorus Line.”
She also studies dance with IYT’s sibling organization Gary Taylor Dance. Mann is the midst of exploring admission to conservatories in New York to study musical theater.
With “Jekyll and Hyde,” Imagine Youth Theater is introducing to its stage Logan Brown, who will be playing Dr. Jekyll’s shadow side, Mr. Hyde. Brown is a senior at North Moore High School and has appeared in numerous productions there, including as Gaston in “Beauty and the Beast,” Alex in “Madagascar,” Link in “Hairspray” and adult Simba in “The Lion King.”
“I’ve always preferred the sinister, dramatic characters,” he says. “But this is the first one I’ve played who is pure evil. It’s really a different style of acting.”
Reflecting on his first show with IYT, Brown adds, “I like IYT a lot. It’s an excellent environment and you’ve got a lot of talented people who are really putting in the time and effort. It’s also great to be with new people from so many schools.”
Following high school, Brown wants to launch a future in country and rock music in Nashville.
Imagine Youth Theater’s “Jekyll and Hyde” performances are Saturday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens Auditorium on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
Due to staged violence and adult themes, this play is most appropriate for children ages 10 and up.
Tickets are available at www.taylordance.org and www.ticketmetsandhills.com and at the door. In
accordance with SCC and BPAC protocols, masks are required for the audience and seating is limited.
IYT will be holding auditions (for grades 8-12) on Oct. 18 and 20 for its winter show, the Tony Award-winning “Pippin,” co-directed by Clifton Samuels and Kim Fielder-Jones. Auditions are open to the public. More information is available at IYT’s website, www.taylordance.org/imagine-youththeater/workshops/.
IYT is a nonprofit organization and is proud to be a partner with the Village of Pinehurst. IYT’s performance of “Peter Pan Jr.” (grades 2-8) will be at the Village Arboretum on Sunday, Nov. 14.
For more information, to become an IYT sponsor, or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.taylordance.org or call (910) 420-1025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.