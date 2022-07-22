Next weekend, Imagine Youth Theater has the one that you want, the one that you need… Oh, yes indeed – it’s "Grease!" America’s favorite musical is turning fifty, and IYT is inviting you to the party next Saturday & Sunday at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens Auditorium on the Sandhills Community College campus.
“The sound of 'Grease' is iconic – whether you know it from the 1972 Broadway show, the 1978 movie, or lived it yourself in the 1950s – this is the music of a generation!” observes IYT Executive Director Rita Taylor. “Nothing is more delightful and just downright fun than seeing the energy and joy that these kids bring to embodying this music, recapturing this time, and dancing you back to Rydell High.”
The story is a classic – after what they thought was a whirlwind summer romance at the beach, girl-next-door Sandy is thrown back together with bad boy “greaser” Danny when she unexpectedly transfers to Rydell High. Will their love survive the trials and tribulations of appearances, expectations, and their senior year?
Headlining Imagine Youth Theater’s terrific cast are recent North Moore High School graduates Emma Mack (Sandy) and Fernando Martinez-Guzman (Danny). Mack is a stage veteran and vocal stand out who starred this spring as Katherine in North Moore High School’s Newsies and has shone in numerous supporting roles in North Moore and Imagine Youth Theater productions. This fall, she is heading to UNC Chapel Hill to double major in business and dramatic arts.
“Danny” is Martinez-Guzman’s break-out starring role after supporting roles with both North Moore High School and IYT earlier this year. “I’m excited for the dancing,” he smiles. “With Newsies at North Moore, that was the most fun thing about it! It was a whole different thing when we came out dancing and everyone was cheering for us.”
No stranger to risk taking, learning on the fly, and bringing the physicality, Martinez-Guzman was the striker this year from North Moore’s Soccer team and made starter with only one year of experience in the game.
His advice to anyone who fears starting something new? “If anything looks like it could interest you, just go ahead and do it! If someone’s inviting you, go do it. I didn’t think I’d enjoy theater this much; I had no idea about anything when I started…I didn’t know I was going to dance, sing…any of that stuff. Go and try new things, ‘cause you never know what you’re going to end up liking!”
Martinez-Guzman will be attending Valdosta State University where he plans to enroll in their pre-medicine program and minor in theatre.
While Martinez-Guzman is a relative newcomer, fans of Imagine Youth Theater will be delighted to recognize Isabella Fernandes returning for her eighth IYT production as the cheerleader-you-love-to-hate Patty Simcox. A rising junior at Pinecrest High School, Fernandes packs powerhouse vocals into a diminutive frame and exemplifies the phrase small but mighty!
Memorable in previous IYT productions as Pilar in "Legally Blonde," Connie in "A Chorus Line," and the Baker’s Wife in "Into the Woods JR.," Fernandes brings her boundless energy to these parts. “Ever since I was little, I loved the attention, I loved being on stage, I loved performing for people.”
After moving to Pinehurst from New Jersey two years ago, Fernandes was searching for a theater home, “Everyone at Imagine Youth Theater was so welcoming, so kind. It’s just the feeling of getting to do what I love and learn new things and to be around these people…it’s what keeps me coming back.”
Behind the scenes, Grease reunites the “dream team” of director Kimberly Fielder-Jones, choreographer Clifton Samuels, and long-time IYT music director Nicole Sommers. Fielder-Jones, North Moore High School’s award-winning theatre instructor, was recognized as the 2022 K-12 Theatre Educator of the Year by the North Carolina Theatre Conference and she led her NMHS students to top honors at this year’s International Thespian Festival.
Samuels returns to IYT and Grease for the summer after most recently being a part of two Broadway-bound world premieres, Pal Joey Redux (written by Richard LaGravenese and directed by Tony Goldwyn and Savion Glover), as well as Noir (directed by Tony Winner Darko Tresnjak). Noir recently opened at the Alley Theatre in Houston, Texas, to rave reviews and goes back into rehearsals in New York City in January.
Adding to the 50th anniversary celebration of Grease, Perry Youngblood, expert tutor for the SAT/ACT/GRE/GMAT, and Youngblood College Consulting have generously underwritten a number of Student/Child tickets for all performances. “With the high cost of creating a theater production with professional performance values, Perry’s generosity in discounting student tickets making live theater accessible to families is amazing,” expressed Rita Taylor. Full ticketing information for the shows is available at www.taylordance.org.
No production of Grease is complete without the cars! “We are so grateful to Sonic Drive-In in Aberdeen and four terrific gentlemen with incredible vintage vehicles for assisting us with our promotional photos,” said Taylor. “Theater is all about community, and we were blown away by the support we received from them.” ITY expresses special thanks to Terry Hemingway and his team at Sonic and car owners Bill Purser (1966 GTO), Will Holliday (1955 Bel-Air), John Kolb (1951 Ford 2-Door Sedan), and Thomas Walker (1978 Dodge “Lil Red Express”).
Imagine Youth Theater’s performances of Grease are Saturday, July 30, at 7PM, and Sunday, July 31, at 2PM and 7PM at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens Auditorium on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Grease is considered a PG-13 show (mild obscenity and gestures, underage tobacco and alcohol use). Tickets are at www.taylordance.org and www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Imagine Youth Theater will be holding auditions for Little Shop of Horrors August 9 and 11 (grades 8-12). For more information about all IYT productions and to donate, please visit www.taylordance.org. IYT is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth arts organization.
