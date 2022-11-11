Do you want to build a snowman? If you are already feeling that tingle of holiday magic, or if you want to ease into the mood with the family, Imagine Youth Theater Junior invites you to “Frozen Jr.” on Saturday, Nov. 19, at The O’Neal School’s Hannah Center Theater.
In this show for all ages, IYT Junior’s young actors (ages 8-14) deliver this captivating modern classic based on Disney’s 2018 Broadway musical, and bring Elsa, Anna and the enchanted land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
Under the care of director and music director David Lussier, this story of true love and acceptance explores the bond between sisters as Princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful tie of sisterhood.
“This is a fine young cast doing a terrific job with a legendary story. We’ve had great fun and excitement making one of the famous Disney stories come alive! We can’t wait to share it,” says Lussier.
Ready to “Let it Go,” as Elsa, is West Pine Middle School eighth-grader Eliana Valencia, returning to IYT’s stage after her spellbinding turn as Matilda in IYT’s summer production of that show. Valencia reflects that both heroines “come across as straightforward, but both have incredible depth because they hide what they feel … and show it in different ways.” She loves Elsa’s deep passion, and the audience will love her resounding vocals.
Playing her open-hearted sister, Anna, is fellow West Pine Middle student, seventh-grader Roslyn Pignone. This is Pignone’s breakout lead, having memorably played an evil stepsister is IYT’s “Into this Woods Jr.” this spring. She is a great fan of IYT’s “Frozen Jr.” choreography, created by Union Pines senior Emily Carson.
Carson debuted as a recognized choreographer this spring, showing an adjudicated piece at the Regional Dance America Southeast Festival in Daytona Beach.
Joining Pignone are homeschooled ninth-grader Carden Need, as the earnest yet rough around the edges Kristoff, andWest Pine Middle eighth-grader Kate Greaves, as the duplicitous prince Hans.
The O’Neal School seventh-grader Isla Riggsbee shines as the lovable, if a bit confused, bouncy snowman, Olaf, ready to melt even the coldest heart.
IYT is delighted to announce that Moore County-based Partners for Children and Families, though a generous donation by Michelle and Manlio Goetzel, has underwritten a number of student/child tickets, reducing the cost to $12 from $18.
“With the high cost of creating a theater production with professional performance values, we are so pleased to have Partners for Children and Families’ help in discounting student tickets. We all agree that the joy of live theater should be accessible to families,” says IYT Executive Director Rita Taylor.
Imagine Youth Theater’s “Frozen Jr.” performances are Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m., and 5 p.m., at the Hannah Center Theater on the campus of The O’Neal School. Tickets are at www.taylordance.org and www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Imagine Youth Theater will be holding auditions for its production of “Annie Jr.” in early December (open to grades 3 through 8) and for “Shrek the Musical Jr.” in early March (open to grades 3 through 12). For more information about all IYT productions and workshops, visit www.taylordance.org.
