It’s time to travel to the second star to the right and straight on ’til morning with Imagine Youth Theater’s production of “Peter Pan Jr.”
Imagine Youth Theater Junior Company (grades 2 to 8) presents the play Sunday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:15 p.m., at the Pergola Garden at the Pinehurst Village Arboretum, 395 Magnolia Road, Pinehurst.
“Counting ‘Aladdin Jr.,’ ‘The Lion King Jr.’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.,’ this will be our fourth children’s production performed in Pinehurst’s parks, and we are delighted by the opportunity” says Rita Taylor IYT’s executive director. “IYT’s partnership with Pinehurst has created a perfect way to bring families out and together during the pandemic and to give our children a creative outlet. And what better way to fully utilize the fabulous community parks in our village?”
Directed and choreographed by Carol Johnson with music direction by Whitney Sipowicz, this cast features a strong core of middle-school actors, including Amelia Kaczmarek as Peter Pan, Taylor Newcomb as Wendy, Thomas Garrett as John, Evie Miller as Tiger Lily, and Matthew Fisher as the villain everyone loves to hate, Captain Hook. The pirates promise to be a special treat featuring a cast of rollicking high school dancers from Gary Taylor Dance.
“While we love our Disney shows for our younger actors, we are pleased to be performing the classic Broadway version of Peter Pan,” says Taylor. “I think it’s important to give our students a taste of many flavors of musical theater. After our upcoming production of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.,’ our junior students will be performing ‘Into the Woods Jr.,’ and then wrapping up our season with our ‘Matilda Jr.’ Summer Stock camp.”
Guaranteed premium seating for the play is available through www.ticketmesandhills. Ticket holders will have exclusive access to general admission seats in a reserved preferred viewing area. Lawn chairs and blankets will be allowed if space is available outside of the reserved seating area. Tickets for premium seating will be on sale before the show at the park.
Visit www.ticketmesandhills or https://taylordance.org, or contact Julia Latham at jlathamiyt@taylordance.org.
Up next for Imagine Youth Theater Jr. are auditions for :The Little Mermaid Jr.” (grades 2-8) on Nov. 18 and 20. Pre-registration is required. IYT’s upper-level (grades 8-12) will be performing the Tony-award-winning “Pippin” Feb. 12-13 at SCC’s Bradshaw Performing Arts Center.
Imagine Youth Theater is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit performing arts company.
“Please see Imagine Youth Theater’s website at www.taylordance.org or call (910) 420-1025 for day-of-show weather/venue updates,” says Taylor.
