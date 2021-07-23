Imagine Youth Theater is rocking out this month with its Summer Stock Musical Theater camps. These young actors are culminating their three-week theater camps with performances of Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical” and the “High School Edition of Rock of Ages” Saturday and Sunday, July 31 and Aug. 1, at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens Auditorium on the
Sandhills Community College campus. Performances are open to the public.
“This has been an incredible year for our theater kids, where IYT has been able to overcome the challenges presented by COVID-19,” says Imagine Youth Theater’s Executive Director Rita Taylor. “The show has more than gone on. We’ve done stellar performances of outstanding plays and musicals, and we recognize this summer that our kids need to celebrate with their friends and dive into some fun material, transporting costumes and great music, and ‘Descendants’ and ‘Rock of Ages’ provide that opportunity perfectly.”
IYT’s junior program, which focuses on young performers in grades 2 through 7, is bringing Disney’s “Descendants” to the stage with the help of guest performers from
IYT’s high school program. For the past three weeks, young actors from both of IYT’s divisions, junior and upper-level, have been working closely with Director Kim Fielder-Jones, Co-director/Choreographer Carol Johnson, and Music Director Elizabeth
Shaver to bring the beloved characters and hit songs of the popular Disney Channel original movies to life.
“‘Descendants’ has been super fun and a great experience for both the upper division of IYT and the younger division,” says Fielder-Jones.
To enhance the program, the older students have served as mentors — helping with reading, music, reviewing dances, memorizing lines and shaping character work.
“This summer program also serves as a transition from the younger division of IYT to the older division,” says Fielder-Jones. “It makes our younger actors more confident about moving up, and already friendships and bonds have formed across the programs.”
Rising North Moore High School junior Jalen Troublefield couldn’t agree more.
“I’ve been a guest performer with the junior shows ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ and now ‘Descendants: The Musical,’ and it’s a great brother/sister type thing,” he says. “I’m a dancer, and it’s been fun seeing the younger guys pop-lock; they surprise me. I don’t really see them as little kids; I see them as young adults already because they’re out there doing things that little kids don’t do.”
Troublefield, who seems “a natural” on stage, remembers being a shy sixth-grader when he started in theater.
“It’s made me more confident and more comfortable,” he says. “I’ve moved my way up with IYT and my school program with character work, dancing and my acting as well. It’s been a really amazing journey.”
When the younger actors left IYT’s studio in the afternoon this summer, even more upper-level actors arrived to rehearse the High School Edition of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical “Rock of Ages.” Although the subject matter has been adjusted for teen audiences, with hits from bands like Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Twisted Sister, Styx, Journey and others, “Rock of Ages” is a carefree and fun way to introduce kids (and re-introduce parents) to the giant guitar anthems of the 1980s.
With “Rock of Ages,” Fielder-Jones, music director Nicole Sommers, and choreographer Clifton Samuels have been hard at work taking these teens back to the 1980s — the times of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair.
“I have loved watching the students discover the musical treasures from the 1980s and embrace the big hair, funky make-up, and bigger-than life rock stars,” says Fielder-Jones.
Playing the biggest rocker of them all is recent Pinecrest graduate, Colton Liberatore, who is closing his high school acting career playing fictional legendary star Stacee Jaxx.
“This character is just so crazy and so all over the place; he’s my biggest stretch so far as an actor,” says Liberatore. “My favorite moment in the show is when we’re doing ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ where this rock-god Stacee gives one little snippet of his true emotions, and he
starts to reveal himself. I’ve gotten to play a lot of villains and a lot of characters that are out there, but this one goes between a place where you can start to sympathize with him and understand him a little bit, and then, yeah, he’s just a complete jerk. It’s so funny.”
Working with an extreme character and the outrageous wigs, tattoos, painted nails, and makeup makes for a fun final show for before Liberatore leaves in the fall for Rutgers
University’s BFA program in acting.
“It’s a little sad to have to say goodbye to all my friends,” he says. “I’ve had such a good time here and done so many amazing parts that have meant a lot to me — some that I’ve really personally related to, some that have been completely different from me — I’m just thankful that I get to go out with a real banger. This show is going to be so awesome and crazy, and I’m also excited to see what’s next for IYT; I’m always going to come back and watch the shows.”
Fielder-Jones agrees. “Rock of Ages,” she says, “is perfect for this summer after everyone’s stressful year of COVID. The fast pace, rock music, and crazy costuming provide a fun, energetic way to unwind and let loose. It’s going to be a night of great theater that feels like a real rock concert.”
Imagine Youth Theater’s Summer Stock Theater performances are Saturday and Sunday, July 31, and Aug. 1, at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens
Auditorium on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
“Descendants: This Musical” will be at 2 p.m. both days, and “Rock of Ages High School Edition” will be at 7 p.m. “Rock of Ages” is considered a PG-13 show.
Tickets are at available at www.taylordance.org and www.ticketmesandhills.com.
For more information about all IYT productions and workshops, visit www.taylordance.org.
