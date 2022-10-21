Imagine Youth Theater has worked magic again. Noted director, choreographer and instructor Carolanne Marano will be joining the Pinehurst-based nonprofit youth theater company this winter bringing to life the show of her choice, Broadway’s iconic “Sweet Charity.”
Currently on faculty at UNC Pembroke, Marano has been a dancer/actor for the past 30 years, performing in countless productions and tours both nationally and internationally. During this time, she earned the reputation as an accomplished and sought-after director, choreographer and teacher. Her regional choreography credits include works at the Cape Fear Regional Theatre, UNC Pembroke Theatre Program, the Rubicon Theatre Company and, more broadly, with the LA Philharmonic, George Cadbury Hall (United Kingdom) and the Downey Civic Light Opera (California), and in film. As an instructor of musical theater, Marano previously taught at the University of Southern Oregon and at the University of Worcester in the United Kingdom.
“Bringing in Carolanne as a director/choreographer for our winter show is a coup and exactly on track with the experiences we want to create for our performers,” says IYT Executive Director Rita Taylor. “Our students have worked with notable directors like Andrew Volkoff, formerly with the Barrington Stage Company in Massachusetts, and About Face Theatre in Chicago, Broadway actor and dancer Clifton Samuels, and Kim Fielder-Jones, the NC Theatre Conference Educator of the Year. We strive to give our young actors incredible training, and they, in turn, create memorable, surprising, and highly entertaining shows for our community. We’re very proud of this work and excited to welcome Carolanne.”
Marano has always dreamed of directing this show. “Not only does Charity have a great score by Cy Coleman, but the book was also written by Neil Simon. You cannot go wrong with scenes that are so cleverly written by a master of the Broadway stage,” she says.
Charity follows its namesake’s adventurous journey toward love and is marked by some of the best-loved songs (“If My Friends Could See Me Now,” “There’s Gotta’ Be Something Better Than This,” “I’m a Brass Band”) and most iconic dance numbers (“Big Spender,” “Rich Man’s Frug,” “Rhythm of Life”) in Broadway history.
As a dancer herself, Marano relishes interpreting the show’s original choreography by Broadway legend Bob Fosse for IYT’s performers. “After “The Pajama Game,” “Damn Yankees” and “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” came “Sweet Charity,” which Fosse created for his wife, the legendary Gwen Verdon.
Open auditions for IYT’s Sweet Charity will be Nov. 1 and Nov. 3 for students in grades eight through 12, and returning college-age IYT alumni.
“The search for our Charity will be key. We are looking for a triple threat. Based on the abundance of talent in this area, I am sure we will find the right performer, and I am looking forward to working with them!” says Marano, and to anyone nervous about auditioning, Marano has words of welcome. “I am hoping for a great turn out at auditions. There really is a place for everyone in this show.”
IYT is looking for teen dancers, actors, and/or singers, including those who are new to exploring the stage. “There are great dance numbers, as well as ingenious scenes and songs. What other show allows you to be a sophisticated socialite, a common New Yorker, and a hippy all in one show?” she says. All who audition are cast.
Rounding out “Sweet Charity”’s creative team, Marano will be joined by co-music directors Whitney Sipowicz and Kirsten Foyles. Sipowicz joined IYT from Texas, where she was an award-winning school choral director and worked with the Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas. As a performer, Sipowicz was a featured soloist in Carnegie Hall, throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and in the United Kingdom. Foyles earned her master’s degree in Music Education through the American Kodály Institute at Loyola University, Maryland, and is currently the interim choral director at Pinecrest High School and the head of Youth Music Ministry at Community Presbyterian Church.
IYT, the theatrical arm of Gary Taylor Dance, is honored to be an artistic partner with the village of Pinehurst and to be the youth theater in residence at Sandhills Community College’s Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC). The company is entering its seventh season with the cult-classic “Little Shop of Horrors” Oct. 22 and 23 at BPAC, followed by “Frozen Jr.” on Nov. 19 at the O’Neal School’s Hannah Theater.
Auditions for “Sweet Charity” are Nov. 1 and 3, with performances at BPAC Feb. 25 and 26. More information about all auditions, performances, and opportunities for sponsorships, can be found at www.taylordance.org.
Jules Latham is managing director of Imagine Youth Theater, a division of Gary Taylor Dance.
