Tryon Palace Gardens will be open for free in conjunction with the New Bern Historical Society’s 2022 Heritage Homes Tour, Friday through Sunday, April 8-10, in historic downtown New Bern. Enjoy a variety of spring blooming plants, including tulips, irises, and more, throughout the 16 acres of gardens of Tryon Palace during Garden Lovers’ Weekend.
The gardens will be open to the public Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, and Sunday, April 10, from noon to 5 p.m. A separate ticket is required for the Heritage Homes Tour. Interior tours require the purchase of a ticket, admission will be discounted with presentation of a 2022 Heritage Homes Tour ticket.
Tryon Palace was originally built between 1767 and 1770, as the first permanent capitol of the colony of North Carolina, and a home for the Royal Governor and his family. Gov. William Tryon had brought John Hawks, an English architect, with him when he came to North Carolina in 1764. Hawks designed the palace in the manner of a number of fashionable country houses in the vicinity of London – Georgian in style, with symmetry maintained throughout. It was soon regarded to be one of the finest public buildings in the American colonies.
Gov. Tryon and his wife, Margaret Wake Tryon, and their daughter, Margaret, lived in the palace for just over a year. They left New Bern in June 1771, when Gov. Tryon was appointed to the governorship of New York. Josiah Martin, the second royal governor to live in the palace, fled in May of 1775, at the beginning of the American Revolution and his furnishings were later auctioned off by the newly formed state government.
Patriots made the palace their capitol and the first sessions of the General Assembly met there to begin designing a free and independent state. Four state governors used the Palace: Richard Caswell, Abner Nash, Alexander Martin and Richard Dobbs Spaight.
On the evening of April 21, 1791, the Palace was the scene of a dinner and dancing assembly held in honor of President George Washington, who was exploring New Bern while on his Southern states tour. Raleigh became the state capital in 1794.
Space in the palace was rented for various purposes, including a Masonic lodge, a private school and a boarding house. In February 1798, a fire started in the cellar where hay was being stored. The fire quickly devastated the main building, which collapsed, but the kitchen and stable offices were saved.
The kitchen office was demolished in the early 19th century; only the stable office remained. In the 19th century, George Street was extended over the original palace foundation and dozens of houses and businesses were built on either side. At the end of the street, a bridge crossed the Trent River.
In the 1930s a movement began to restore North Carolina’s first capitol. The movement gained strength when volunteers tracked down John Hawks’ original architectural plans. In 1944, Mrs. James Edwin Latham, a Greensboro resident and native of New Bern, challenged the state of North Carolina to join her in restoring the palace. She guaranteed her commitment through establishment of a trust fund dedicated solely to the palace restoration. In 1945, the legislature created the Tryon Palace Commission, a body of 25 persons appointed by the governor, and charged it with the reconstruction of the original palace from its original plans on its original foundation. As part of its commitment, the state further agreed to maintain and operate the restoration when it opened to the public.
Mrs. Latham died in 1951, shortly before the reconstruction of the Palace began. Her daughter, Mrs. Mae Gordon Kellenberger, took on leadership of the restoration. The first restoration challenge was to clear the site. This involved removing more than 50 buildings and rerouting N.C. 70, including a bridge over the Trent River. Archaeological digs followed. They soon uncovered the original palace foundation, directly under the site that the highway had occupied. Layers of stucco were removed from the Stable Office, the only remaining part of the 1770 complex.
Then the painstaking job of reconstructing the palace began. Craftspeople from across the country and abroad were brought in to do the work. In the meantime, trips to England yielded furnishings appropriate to the period of the original palace. Earnings from Mrs. Latham’s trust underwrote all of these time-consuming and costly tasks. The palace was opened to the public in April 1959, as North Carolina’s first great public history project. The furnishings at the palace are primarily English. Gov. Tryon made a very detailed inventory of his possessions following the destruction by fire of his later home at Fort George, N.Y. This inventory, which revealed the Tryons’ taste in furnishings, was used as a guide in refurbishing the reconstructed Palace.
We can only make intelligent guesses about what kind of gardens there might have been surrounding the 18th-century Palace. Gov. Tryon seems to have had little interest in horticulture. Two maps of New Bern, drawn in 1769 during the palace construction, by Claude Sauthier, a French cartographer, reveal two different garden plans. In Sauthier’s maps of New Bern, the formal gardens were on the Pollock Street side. This may have been a conceptual drawing, perhaps the pathways having been laid out. Another map, located in Venezuela in 1991, features a John Hawks plan given to Venezuelan traveler Francisco de Miranda, during his 1783 visit to New Bern. The Miranda plan suggests a strong French influence instead of the more-to-be-expected English garden style. The Miranda plan, furthermore, contrasts with Sauthier’s more rectilinear design, showing instead that the garden’s plan was for a path and open lawn from Pollock Street to the Palace courtyard, with more formal parterres in the French fashion extending behind the Palace to the Trent River.
None of the historic garden plans have ever been implemented at the palace and no archeological studies have provided evidence for the veracity of one map over the other. Morley Williams designed the current palace gardens at the time of the palace restoration from 1955-1961. Before undertaking the palace project, Williams had served on the faculties of Harvard and North Carolina State Universities and assisted in the restoration of the gardens at Mount Vernon and Stratford Hall. He was asked to recreate an English style garden appropriate for a house of this style in England, making this not necessarily historically accurate to houses of similar nature and time-period in the United States. His designs are in the “Colonial Revival” style that was widely employed in the mid-20th century.
Over the last 60 years, the gardens have been changed and adapted to reflect plants that grow and thrive in our area. The changing climate around us has lessened the ability to use some more traditional English varieties and strengthened our need to use well adapted nativars and natives. There is more push for pollinator focus and sustainability, and an overall push on year-round blooms. The gardens have also shifted to focus more broadly on our educational efforts as we realize that we are the closest public garden for many people in Eastern North Carolina and a testing ground of sorts for what may work in their own landscapes. As we look into the future, we strive to develop gardens that bridge our past, our present and our future in a way that is inclusive and welcoming to the wide range of audience reached today.
Today, guides in period dress conduct tours of the building. Both floors are open, as well as the cellar, which has recently been reinterpreted according to descriptions contained in architect John Hawks’ letters.
Tryon Palace is located at 529 S. Front St., New Bern, NC 28562. For additional information, visit wwwtryonpalace.org.
