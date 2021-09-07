The 1987 family classic, “The Princess Bride” returns to the Sunrise Outdoor Theater for two nights only, Sept. 10 and 11. The box office opens at 7 p.m., and the film starts at 7:30 p.m.
The film begins with a grandfather visiting his sick grandson and reading him a fairy tale about true love. In the tale, Princess Buttercup, still mourning the death of her beloved farm boy Westley, is set to marry Prince Humperdinck. But after being captured by a gang of thieves, she finds herself being rescued by the mysterious Dread Pirate Roberts. The grandson’s interest is piqued by the fairy tale’s swashbuckling sword fights, deadly games of wit, and rodents of unusual size.
MOVIE TRIVIA
• The Princess Bride was not a major box-office success, but it became a cult classic after its release to the home video market and continues as a favorite and beloved family film with 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
• Mandy Patinkin’s favorite role of his entire career is Inigo Montoya. He never tires of having his famous line quoted back to him — "Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”
• Most of the movie was filmed on location in England in a fortified country house named Haddon Hall that dates to before 1087. It was built by William the Conqueror for an illegitimate son. The tapestries in Haddon Hall interiors are original, dating to the late Medieval and Renaissance periods.
• The real "Dread Pirate Roberts" (Bartholomew Roberts, also known as Black Bart) was a Caribbean pirate in the 18th century. He is believed to have been the most successful pirate of all time.
• Cary Elwes and Mandy Patinkin performed their own sword-fighting after many hours of training with Olympic athletes. The only stunt performed by Elwes’ stunt double was one flip during his duel with Pantinkin.
• Billy Crystal’s dialogue was primarily ad-libbed. Director Rob Reiner usually had to be off set for the shoots as he would break into fits of laughter, ruining the takes.
• The growling and snarling noises of the R.O.U.S.s were made by Reiner who lost his voice by creating them.
• “The Princess Bride” is Rob Reiner’s favorite book ever, and he had to convince William Goldman to let him make it. Goldman was reluctant because it was the favorite thing he’d ever written. Goldman also wrote the screenplay adaptation.
• In 2010 rumor spread that a studio was working on a modern retelling of “The Princess Bride.” Massive backlash from the fan base against the idea stopped the project.
The movies start at sunset (approximately 7:30 p.m.) on the theater’s park. The area is enclosed with tents and a white wall around the perimeter to create a cozy setting. Guests may bring portable chairs or blankets, but no outside food, coolers or pets are permitted. Two concession stands are available — one in the park and the second inside the main theater. Box office and concessions open at 6:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the film will be moved inside the theater.
Tickets are $10 per person, general admission. Groups of 10 or more should contact the Sunrise for special reserved party seating. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.SunriseTheater.com or at the box office 30 minutes before the show.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
