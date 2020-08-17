Eggplant: a problematic name for an interesting … fruit, which it is, botanically, although consumed as a vegetable or main dish. Its name suggests a shape similar to eggs, excluding the long, narrow varieties. The confusion continues: eggplant, along with tomatoes, potatoes and peppers, classifies as nightshades.
Spooky, right? A few nightshades, like belladonna, are toxic. Others may provoke an allergic reaction. But nobody’s scared of a baked potato or luscious garden tomato, also nightshades.
Further confusion: “Eggplant” can be both singular and plural.
No wonder eggplant boasts mediocre status in Southern succotash cuisine. In “The New Southern Garden Cookbook,” a veritable 499-page Bible of regional ingredients, author Sherri Castle of Chapel Hill mentions it only twice. The equally lauded N.C.-based author of “Sara Foster’s Southern Kitchen” includes one recipe — breaded, fried, doused with what? Sugared Tabasco.
Turn instead to Julia Child, who popularized crustless eggplant pizza: Bake thick slices until tender, top with sauce, pepperoni and cheese, broil until bubbly.
Whatever the provenance, its silky smooth, deep purple skin suggests autumn. And in French, the translation — aubergine (oh-bare-sheen) rolls off the tongue like music.
As for eggplant guzzling more oil than Granny’s DeSoto — true, eggplant flesh is structured like a sponge, making familiar breaded eggplant parm a fat/calorie bomb.
But this needn’t happen — because eggplant needn’t be breaded and fried.
Roberta Mogavero-Fitzgerald doesn’t. This Pinehurst resident grew up in Boston near her Sicilian-born grandparents. Eggplant made its Italian debut in Sicily. “No breadcrumbs, no frying,” is how she describes a family favorite that starts with a homemade tomato sauce simmered all day.
“When my kids woke up in the morning and smelled onions and garlic (sautéing) they knew what we’d be eating,” she says.
Her preparation is lasagna-style, with slices of eggplant roasted in a tiny bit of oil, then layered with sauce and Parmesan. After baking until everything comes together and the house smells divine, she places thin slices from a mozzarella log (maybe a spoonful of ricotta) over the eggplant. The cheese melts on contact.
Divine, even for Tar Heels raised on shiny beans and cornbread.
Two last wrinkles before departing Palermo.
To peel or not to peel? Eggplant skin is rather chewy, but it does hold slices together as they soften in cooking. Peeling more advisable for preparations specifying chopped eggplant.
To salt or not to salt? Old recipes suggest heavily salting sliced or chopped eggplant for 20 minutes in a colander, then rinsing. The salt leaches out bitterness, caused by mature seeds. However most eggplant on produce counters are smaller, younger, making this step unnecessary. Always better to buy two or three small-to-medium eggplants than one jumbo.
Although eggplant has assumed an Italian mantle, it originated in India and Asia and has been adopted by other cuisines. Authentic Chinese cooks make spicy mock eel from eggplant strips. Another mock: Russian “caviar.”
The following iterations (Google awash with recipes) are especially suitable to stash in the fridge for early autumn once pronunciation is mastered:
Ratatouille: A vegetable stew of eggplant, zucchini, peppers, tomatoes, onions and seasonings popular in French ports, like Marseilles, catering to sailors from points everywhere. Needs good crusty bread to sop up the liquid. Make a big pot; flavor is better the second day.
Baba ghanoush: A Lebanese appetizer or dip made from pulp scooped out of a whole roasted eggplant (preferably on the barbecue, for smoky flavor) mixed with olive oil, tahini, lemon juice, garlic and other seasonings. Perfect for guac-weary snackers finishing off a bag of tortilla chips – although pita chips are best.
A la Grecque: The Greeks use eggplant in moussaka, stew it with chick-peas or stuff halves with ground meat.
Caponata: Back to Italy, this rich antipasti served at room temperature combines eggplant sautéed with tomatoes, capers, celery, oil, balsamic vinegar, sometimes cured black olives.
Eclipsing sushi: The Japanese do marvelous things with, naturally, Japanese eggplant – smaller, elongated, thin-skinned, delicate, practically seedless. From simple grilling drizzled with miso to sophisticated curry flavors, this is the cuisine that has Sicilians on the run.
Still not convinced? Eggplant just too foreign? Well, try explaining okra to Lawrence of Arabia. Or Zorba.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
