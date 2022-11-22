This is not that kind of girl-meets-girl story — and anyway, North Carolina is one of the last places any classically trained professional pianist would expect to find a musical other half.
Amanda Virelles tried for five years, though.
Virelles started playing at the age of 7 at a music school in her native Cuba before winning a scholarship to study in Russia. She earned a master’s degree there, then taught piano in France and South America before moving to Mississippi in pursuit of a doctorate.
When she came to teach at Fayetteville State in 2013, Virelles had her sights on another new endeavor: forming a duet with another pianist.
“I love the repertoire for two pianos and so I was looking and looking and I couldn’t find anybody that I knew was going to complement me well,” Virelles recalled.
Kristina Henckel made it to Southern Pines by a similarly indirect route. She also picked up the piano at a young age; only her homeland — the Czech Republic — was some 5,000 miles from Virelles’. Henckel auditioned into a conservatory for high school before college at the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague.
She met her husband in Germany and then spent seven years in the U.S. Army as a pianist. Henckel earned a doctorate at the University of Oklahoma and since then has moved around the country with her husband’s military career.
Concert pianist jobs can sometimes be thin on the ground, so it’s always been up to Henckel to set up a studio and carve out a niche for herself: in Oklahoma, Washington, then, in 2017, Southern Pines.
“In Washington state I had a huge private studio and I was teaching as an adjunct in another community college there,” said Henckel. “I was pretty established in the community. As a teacher, as a pianist, I had performances, I created an ensemble so things were really good. Then of course the military says, ‘You’re going to move.’”
In her online research of colleges proximal to Fort Bragg, she learned about Sandhills Community College, where she’s now an instructor of music. But she also came across Virelles’ biography, and learned hat she had studied at Henckel’s own dream school: the Russian Academy of Music Gnessins.
“Immediately I knew I needed to meet her because of the pedigree that she had,” she said.
The music world being small, especially in the Sandhills, that meeting came about within a year. Soon after they’d each attended the other’s concerts, a duet was formed.
“When I saw her play I said, ‘Yes, this is the person,’” said Virelles.
It wasn’t just about having similar levels of technical skill. They shared the same background, having both learned in the Russian school of playing, and approach to the piano, the same dedication to improving as musicians while also having students to teach and families to support.
“I think it’s the hardest thing to actually find, in small communities like this, an artist who inspires you to the point where you want to be better than you are,” said Henckel.
So in 2019 Henckel and Virelles named their partnership 4HANDS Piano Duo, and released their first recording, “Rhapsody in White and Blue,” in 2021. The album celebrates their new homeland with music by American composers.
They built up a repertoire through the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the last three years have rehearsed, recorded and performed together. They even compete, not so much for prizes or any pursuit of notoriety, but as a measure of progress and a way to stay connected to the larger musical community.
“Especially when you live in a small town, it is difficult to know whether or not what you are doing is of merit because you do it for yourself,” said Virelles. “Of course the audience is your best judge, but it’s even more rewarding when people that do what you do say that yes, this is good.”
So 4HANDS’ recent Grand Prize in the virtual International Youth Music Competition was doubly gratifying. Henckels and Virelles submitted their recording of the Barcarolle from Rachmaninoff’s Six Pieces, Op. 11 that they’d done at Southern Mississippi University as an entry in the Open age category.
Their perfect score from the judges came with an invitation to perform in a recital at Carnegie Hall next August. Despite individual careers that have spanned Europe and the Americas, neither has ever performed in New York.
They can also enter another round of competition, putting their entry up against Grand Prize winners in other categories — like solo performers and chamber ensembles — for the Artist of the Year honor.
4HANDS’ next two albums will pay tribute to each woman’s origins with selections from Russian and Latin American artists.
“As human beings we are different because we have very different backgrounds. Our new home for both of us here is the common ground, but it goes way past that,” Henckel said. “What started as an artistic, piano-related relationship, every day I’m finding out things that connect us.”
The journey together has other places to take them too. One day, they hope to mirror their exploration through the piano repertoire geographically, and to perform together in Cuba and the Czech Republic.
“We end up having fun not only performing, but also having fun in life,” said Virelles. “What else would you look for as you grow as a human being, as a musician, than loving what you do and having fun while you’re doing it?”
They will celebrate the release of their second album, “Slava,” on Monday with a concert at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center.
The concert will feature works from both upcoming recordings by Rachmaninoff, Dvorak, Lecuona and Guastavino.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in Owens Auditorium. Tickets are $20 and on sale at TicketMeSandhills.com, or free of charge to Sandhills students with student ID.
Contact Mary Kate Murphy at (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.