Ryan and Vanity Snow have 24 hours to track down their daughter’s kidnappers in the newly released action-filled drama “Meet the Snows.” The independent, Black-owned feature film will make its local debut at Sandhills 10 Carolina Cinemas, in Southern Pines, on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m.
Southern Pines native Michael McNeill portrays Felix. He became involved in the project after working with writer/actor Ronald Taylor on the set of the short film “Affirmation,” which is about a teen father who aspires to attend college despite his challenging circumstances.
“I met Ronald and we hit it off. We talked about our goals and our dreams, and realized we had common goals and dreams,” McNeill says. He wrote a short film called “Peril in Paradise,” which Taylor acted in.
“We had a round table discussion and wanted to tackle a topic that is impactful to the urban community in Atlanta,” he adds.
More than just entertainment, the goal for “Meet the Snows” is to raise awareness of the danger and impacts of human trafficking.
The film follows Ryan Snow (Ronald Taylor), an ex-Navy SEAL, and Vanity Snow (Prieska Outland), a CIA operative, who are living quietly in Atlanta. The couple’s daughter, Ye (Bree Poppy), a 20-year-old college student, is targeted by a clandestine criminal operation. The Snows rely on their own training to begin a hasty search when Ye disappears.
McNeill likens the story to “Taken,” an action film that starred Liam Neeson. “It is similar, but an urban Atlanta version. We wanted to reach our community.”
Atlanta, he explains, is a known human trafficking hub.
“Meet the Snows” was co-written by Keidra Ponder and directed by Robert Peterson. Filming took place in late 2020.
Artist Arthur Kelly, who is also from Southern Pines, contributed music to the soundtrack.
“Meet the Snows” has a run time of 1 hour and 45 minutes; it is rated R.
McNeill, a 2007 graduate of Pinecrest High School, describes his upbringing as “rough” with an absentee father and his mother working two jobs; however, he grew up loving sports and music.
“I was a troubled child without a father and we all know the statistics on that,” he says. “But I had the privilege of going through the Moore Buddies program.”
Moore Buddies Mentoring, now under the umbrella of the Care Group Inc., recruits and trains school and community volunteers to meet with at-risk youth to encourage, offer advice, listen and provide positive, interactive experiences.
McNeill began the program in 1999 and met his permanent mentor in 2000, when he was beginning middle school. His mentor, a military spouse, became his godmother, and the two have continued to stay in touch over the years. McNeill’s extended family remains rooted in the Sandhills, including both his parents and his sister.
While in the eighth grade, he picked up playing keyboards and drums. It was through his music that he began a circuitous route to filmmaking, after he acted in a music video. That role led to extra work at Tyler Perry Studios, in Atlanta, and his eventual decision to move full time to Georgia to pursue a career in the entertainment industry in 2018.
“I am proud of our work on ‘Meet the Snows.’ The film has done well and has been shown in four different markets,” McNeill says. “It was our producer who suggested we bring it here to Southern Pines, to my hometown.”
