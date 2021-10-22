“Awareness” is an indefinite state, especially during October, when pink everything announces Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
By now, who isn’t “aware” of breast cancer, the feared disease that affects nearly 300,000 women (and 2,600 men) annually in the U.S.?
But awareness isn’t one-size-fits-all. Only 2 percent of these women are under 40. A fraction of that percentage is health professionals. Do these professionals approach treatment differently? Are they informed on a more clinical level? What about emotions, having treated a patient with the same disease?
Joanna Bautista, diagnosed at 34, now 36, is one of them. This mother of a five-year-old daughter is a registered nurse now employed as a pharmacy technician. Her mother is an M.D., a pathologist. Her husband is a nurse-anesthetist.
Did that help — at least in asking the right questions and interpreting the answers?
Bautista considers, in silence, then shakes her head. “Not really.”
In her experience, doctors lay out the diagnosis and treatment in more detail for the lay person, assuming a health professional’s greater knowledge.
Lynn Lanier agrees. As an oncology nurse-navigator at FirstHealth Outpatient Cancer Center Lanier has guided hundreds of women — some calm, some hyper-emotional — through treatment.
“Breast cancer is like a bowl of fruit; there are different sub-types,” she says. “You can’t just get information from neighbors or friends. You need reliable sources.” And not necessarily the Internet.
At Bautista’s request, Lanier was present and took notes during consultations with medical staff. The physician’s demeanor matters, too. Dr. Ellen Willard now practices palliative care at FirstHealth after years of oncology, where she treated breast cancer patients woman-to-woman.
“It’s important to have a physician who can take (his or her) knowledge and apply it to each individual situation,” Willard says.
Physicians have mixed feelings about patients carrying computer print-outs, often sponsored by pharmaceutical companies.
However, once diagnosis/treatments were explained, Bautista and her family had the vocabulary and experience to better understand options.
A good thing, since her case was complicated by fertility issues.
Diagnosis
Bautista’s “awareness” began in the shower, at FirstHealth fitness center, where during self-examination she noticed a marble-sized lump.
“I thought my chances were low for breast cancer,” she says. “There’s none in the family, and I was young.”
Bautista was seeing a new physician and mentioned it to him. A mammogram and ultrasound identified a lump. After the biopsy, her doctor called.
“He wanted me to come in to discuss the results,” she says. “I knew from experience that was bad. Had (the results) been negative he would have told me over the phone.”
Bautista admits to being frightened. “I waited for my husband to drive me.”
The results, as she feared: an aggressive cancer
Ironically, this happened a few days before Thanksgiving.
Her nurse’s training had included caring for cancer patients, but not specifically breast cancer. However, this experience helped her choose a treatment option.
First came genetic testing for the BRCA gene mutation, which predisposes breast cancer and, Bautista learned, requires, at the least, increased surveillance. She did not have it.
“I made up my mind on the spot to have a lumpectomy,” she says. “I was scared; I’ve seen patients on drains, which is painful. I’m young, I wanted more kids. Could I still breast feed? I know that sexuality is attached to body image.” These are all considerations an older woman might not face.
“Lynn championed my cause,” Bautista says.
Her lumpectomy included removal of three lymph nodes (two were affected) and a good margin around the lump followed by chemotherapy and radiation.
Her mother and sister came from Chicago to support her through the surgery and aftermath, dominated by fertility issues.
Bautista explains in medical jargon why pregnancy was no longer possible.
“My daughter kept asking when is the baby coming,” she says, poignantly. She and her husband do not use the words cancer or chemo when speaking to their daughter.
Still determined, in January 2020 she traveled to UNC Fertility every other day where her eggs were harvested, fertilized, and three of the resulting embryos frozen.
As if this young mother had not endured enough already, a new problem emerged: finding a surrogate who met the physical, emotional and psychological standards set forth by an ethics committee.
“You have to find a synchrony with the person, values aligned, almost like a dating service. Because it’s their body but your baby,” Bautista says.
You also have to find strength and funds since some but not all services are covered by insurance.
So far, the right person has not been located.
“It’s tiring, heartbreaking,” she says. “We had put in so much work.”
Then, the issue of hair loss following chemo, particularly devastating to younger patients. Bautista’s smile dims as she touches her almost shoulder-length black hair.
“I was told I would lose all my hair, with a 1 percent chance it would not grow back,” she says.
Finally, some favorable news: she could wear a “cold cap” — ice packs or other chilled material causing veins to constrict, preventing the chemo infusion from reaching the scalp.
“I knew it was experimental,” she says. “I did lose some hair but not all. And it grew back really quick.”
Fatigue caused by radiation, trouble swallowing, nausea, a sinus issue and a search for a surrogate have not dimmed Joanna’s positivism. Now she is in a “maintenance” phase, both body and mind: “There are so many moving parts (to breast cancer),” the young mother says. “It was hard for me when all the information was coming in during surgery, chemo and radiation. I felt very negative at first. It was hard to sleep; my mind was racing. But at least now I have a handle on everything.”
When applied to breast cancer, “awareness” can be theoretical or actual, always sobering, a hovering dragon to slay.
“I know there’s a long road ahead. What I learned from breast cancer is that you can’t plan everything,” Bautista says. “You just have to live each day, appreciate what we have now.”
Joanna Bautista is petite, young, savvy and beautiful. But make no mistake. She wields a sword powered by informed determination because sometimes a little pink ribbon just isn’t enough.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
