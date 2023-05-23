Imagine Youth Theater is ready to roar this summer with two intensive programs featuring shows that reach the apex of the musical theater world. “Mean Girls” (high school version) and “The Lion King Jr.” auditions will be open to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 6-7. The summer programs will run July 10-30.
IYT welcomes students in grades 8 through recent high school graduates to its Summer Intensive featuring the local premier of “Mean Girls,” the brutally hilarious musical adapted from the 2004 film. Written by Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), with lyricist Nell Benjamin (“Legally Blonde”) and composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), the Broadway show was nominated for a staggering 12 Tony awards. Keeping the sting of the Broadway original while making appropriate changes for teen performers, the high school version of “Mean Girls” was adapted by Fey herself.
“We’re so excited to be bringing this acclaimed show to Moore County for the first time,” says Imagine Youth Theater’s Executive Director Rita Taylor. “This show has a wickedly funny script and a pop-rock score that’s witty and memorable. ‘Mean Girls’ is also relevant to every high-schooler or anyone who’s ever felt like an outsider; it’s a tribute to friendship, loyalty, and being true to yourself.”
The story follows Cady Heron, who grew up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new territory: Northshore High School in Chicago. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the stunning but ruthless Regina George.
While the show is about a popularity-based survival of the fittest, award-winning director Kimberly Fielder-Jones invites everyone to audition for this highly relatable musical.
“We have room in our cast for anyone going into eighth grade though recent graduates. IYT is a great place to grow and have fun, whether you’re a seasoned performer or just giving musical theater a go for the first time.”
For younger performers, Imagine Youth Theater will be offering “The Lion King Jr.” as a summer camp experience culminating in two performances. “I’m looking forward to incorporating building and working with puppets into our summer camp and performances,” says Fielder- Jones, who is directing both the younger and older division’s programs this summer. “We’re fortunate to have two college-level students with terrific design and technical theater experience helping us bring a whole different level of creativity to the show.”
Fielder-Jones, who leads North Moore High School’s acclaimed drama department, is joined on the IYT summer creative team by Elizabeth Shaver, choir instructor at Union Pines High School, and Gary Taylor, the award-winning choreographer and artistic director at Gary Taylor Dance.
Auditions for both the “Mean Girls” summer intensive and “The Lion King Jr.” camp will be held the evenings of Tuesday and Wednesday, June 6 and 7 (audition either day). Rehearsals/camps will be July 10-28 at IYT’s studios in Pinehurst and the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center at Sandhills Community College, “The Lion King Jr.” from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and
“Mean Girls” from 3 to 9 p.m. Performances will be over the weekend of July 28-30 at BPAC’s Owens Auditorium.
IYT, the nonprofit theatrical arm of Gary Taylor Dance, is honored to be an artistic partner with the village of Pinehurst and to be the youth theater in residence at Sandhills Community College’s Bradshaw Performing Arts Center. For its upcoming eighth Season, IYT’s will present “Sweeney Todd” (school edition) and “Anastasia.” For its younger students, IYT will be producing “Finding Nemo Jr.” and “Moana Jr.” IYT all-ages combined show will be “The SpongeBob Musical Jr.” in the spring of 2024. See www.taylordance.org for more information and to donate.
