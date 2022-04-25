Our longer and warmer days mean Imagine Youth Theater is ready to return to the Malcolm Blue Farm for Imagine Youth Theater’s spring dramatic play “The Diviners,” by Jim Leonard Jr., on Sunday, May 1, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m..
“The Diviners” take you to Zion, Ind., in the midst of the Great Depression. With heavy drought and growing unemployment, this rural town is left stagnant and lacking faith; however, circumstances change when the retired preacher C.C. Showers arrives.
Imagine Youth Theater is ecstatic to have award-winning director Kim Fielder-Jones return for her second dramatic or “straight” play with them. She also directed “Second Samuel” last spring.
Rita Taylor, Imagine Youth’s executive director, shares, “The N.C. Theatre Conference awarded Kim the Theatre Arts Educator Award of the year several months ago. We can’t imagine a better director for our spring dramatic projects. Expect more incredible performances from our talented pre-professional actors.”
Many of the featured actors in “The Diviners” have also had supporting parts in Imagine Youth Theater’s hit productions of “Pippin,” “Jekyll and Hyde,” “Legally Blonde,” “Chicago,” and “Les Misérables,” but they are excited to be stepping into larger roles with this straight play.
Imagine Youth Theater veteran and O’Neal School junior Max Epstein is especially delighted to be cast in the leading role of Buddy Layman.
“It’s unbelievable to have this opportunity to play a rich character like Buddy,” says Epstein. “I’m portraying a completely different character than anything I've done before acting-wise and it’s been a great experience.”
Buddy is a mentally challenged boy who has suffered a severe trauma with the loss of his mother. However, Buddy befriends C.C. Showers upon his arrival in Zion, and the two become inseparable friends. Their bond is something that begins to restore faith in people’s hearts.
“A big takeaway from “Diviners” is that the show is connected … it’s not just the story of Buddy or just the story of Showers,”Epstein adds, “but rather its all about the intertwinement of the town in which the show takes place.”
Another longtime member of Imagine Youth Theater is stepping into the spotlight in her first leading role. Pinecrest sophomore, Emily Johnson, is playing the independent yet maternal older sister of Buddy, Jennie Mae Layman.
“One thing that I love about her is how well she knows herself and what she wants,” says Johnson.
Jennie Mae is the same role that director Kim Fielder-Jones played in high school when she herself attended NCTC as a student. Johnson and Fielder-Jones have been working hand in hand to create a character that everyone will love and be inspired by.
“She has a certain down-to-earth charm to her,” says Johnson.
Unlike Imagine Youth Theater’s musical productions, in their spring dramatic plays the cast is responsible for all the technical aspects of the show’s production. While some members of the cast are rehearsing, the others work on their designated crew’s task in scenic design, costuming, props and publicity. With Fielder-Jones being the only adult involved in the immediate production of the show, it allows the actors to get experience with the other side of theater and prepare them for potential future opportunities.
Pinecrest freshman and longtime member of Imagine Youth Theater, Judy Goetzl is playing Norma Henshaw while also a part of the props crew.
“Most of the props have been pretty easy to figure out…but some of them such as farm equipment and a bicycle are a little trickier,” she says.
The actors are given a budget and are tasked with locating each of the props in a cost efficient and timely manner. “The bicycle we are looking at renting has been refurbished from one of the local bicycle shops,” says Goetzl. Each crew member dives into their responsibility motivated by putting on a show the audience will remember.
But, according to the students, the community surrounding the rehearsal process at any Imagine Youth Theater show is the primary reason they enroll in the program.
Johnson says, “We play games, block scenes, laugh, and do improv.”
“The cast becomes a family and that shows onstage,” adds Goetzl.
“If there’s one thing that is for certain, it is that the actors at Imagine Youth Theater are doing what they love with the people they love. The cast becomes close over the one and a half months we are together, and we couldn’t be more appreciative,” Epstein says.
Imagine Youth Theater’s performances of “The Diviners” are Sunday, May 1, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., at the Malcolm Blue Farm, 1177 Bethesda Road, in Aberdeen. Tickets are available at https://taylordance.org/the-diviners-tickets/ and at the gate. Because the seating at the farm is rustic and limited, the audience is advised to bring lawn chairs.
Also upcoming, Imagine Youth Theater’s summer theater camps will present “Matilda JR.” (rising grades 3-8) and “Grease” (rising grades 8-recent high school graduates) on July 11-31. Auditions will be held June 7 and 9. All who audition are cast.
Imagine Youth Theater is a nonprofit organization. For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit https://taylordance.org/summer/ and IYT’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/imagineyouththeater.
