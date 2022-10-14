It’s the time of year for unexpected tricks and treats, and Imagine Youth Theater (ITY) has both for you with the cult classic musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Under the direction of the 2022 NC Theatre Conference Educator of the Year Kim Fielder-Jones, IYT’s talented pre-professional cast brings to life Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s (Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin”) hilarious and surprisingly charming tongue-in-cheek comedy of the man-eating plant bent on world domination.
“Little Shop is a Halloween thrill,” says Imagine Youth Theater’s Executive Director Rita Taylor. “It’s a score everyone loves, and our talented young performers get to dive into dance, puppetry and unforgettable characters. It’s just the right blend of creepy, fun and great material to create a seasonal delight for both the audience and the cast.”
Performances are Saturday, Oct, 22, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m., at BPAC’s Owens Auditorium at Sandhills Community College. Full ticketing information for the shows is available at www.taylordance.org.
Fielder-Jones is joined on the production’s creative team by music director Elizabeth Shaver, who previously music directed IYT’s Disney’s “Descendants” and “Matilda Jr.” and is the chorus instructor at Union Pines High School.
“This is my 10th show with some of these young actors, while some are brand new to the program,” says Fielder-Jones. “Watching all of them grow with this team and learn as artists has been a pleasure and so rewarding!”
Little Shop, in particular, is in loving hands with Fielder-Jones. “This is my all-time favorite musical and my third time directing it,” she shares. “Each cast is unique, but this one has been especially fun to work with. They have brought so many new ideas to character development and have made each character their own.”
Heading up the ensemble are brothers and O’Neal School students Nik and Maxwell Epstein, respectively, as the hapless hero Seymour Krelborn and the sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello, while North Moore High School’s Zoie Jones plays Audrey, the bleached-blonde heartthrob dreaming of a simple life with the man she loves.
Max Epstein, now a senior in high school, has been with IYT since its inception in 2016.
“I keep coming back to IYT because the atmosphere is so professional on both the administrative/directorial side and the student actor side,” he says. “As a young actor, I’ve been lucky to be able to play a range of characters, but in Orin and Little Shop, I come back to one of the themes I really enjoy.”
Epstein previously played Monsieur Thénardier in IYT’s “Les Misérables,” Donkey in “Shrek the Musical,” the White Rabbit in “Alice in Wonderland Jr.,” the Major General in “Pirates of Penzance Jr.” and and then Bill Sykes in O’Neal’s “Oliver!”
“All these characters are just unhinged, and the dentist falls into that category. With them I get to determine all on my own where each emotional beat happens with a smile, a laugh, or a giggle, even if it’s incongruous or even revolting. It’s really fun and freeing!” Epstein adds.
Looking toward college next year, Epstein is unsure where his path will lead. In addition to performing in musicals since the fifth grade, he has thrived in the tech theater world at IYT, becoming accomplished in lighting design and special effects.
Epstein has simultaneously studied ballet and is dancing the roles of Snow King and Spanish lead in the Nutcracker, with both Gary Taylor Dance and the High Point Ballet this holiday season. Finally, he is keenly interested in particle physics and nuclear physics and would like to pursue a degree in nuclear engineering.
“I need more hours in the day,” he reflects. “I want to do everything.”
Like Epstein, Jones is a longtime performer with IYT (returning for her ninth show) and a multi-faceted artist. She has previously shone in many featured character roles, including most recently Berthe in “Pippin.” She welcomes Audrey as her first lead.
Jones acknowledges the vocal challenge of the role but feels she’s ready and “thrives with the pressure of the many eyes watching during rehearsals and seeing their reactions.”
A high school senior and accomplished fine artist, Jones’ goal is to attend UNC’s School of the Arts for special effects makeup and wig design, which falls under its production and design program. She plans for a career as a makeup artist for movies, theater and special attractions.
Imagine Youth Theater’s “Little Shop of Horrors” performances are Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens Auditorium on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
Due to some mild profanity (and a man-eating plant), this show is suggested for ages 12 and up. Tickets are available at www.taylordance.org and www.ticketmetsandhills.com and at the door (door prices include online fees).
IYT is grateful to Gulley’s Garden Center and Jennifer S. Massey, DDS, and Seven Lakes Family Dentistry for their sponsorship (and sense of humor). Additionally, special thanks go to Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting for generously underwriting a limited number of student/child tickets, reducing the base price to $15.
IYT will be holding auditions (grades 8-12) on Nov. 1 and Nov. 3 for its winter show, the Tony-award-winning “Sweet Charity,” directed and choreographed by Carolanne Marano. Auditions are open to the public and all are cast. More information is available at IYT’s website, www.taylordance.org/imagine-youth-theater/workshops/.
IYT is a nonprofit organization and is proud to be a partner with the village of Pinehurst and the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center. IYT Junior’s performance of “Frozen Jr.” (grades 3-8) will be at the O’Neal School’s Hannah Theater on Nov. 19.
For more information, to become an IYT sponsor, or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.taylordance.org or call (910) 420-1025.
