Imagine Youth Theater can’t think of a better way to kick off the return to bright lights and big stages than with the High School Edition of the classic musical “A Chorus Line.”
Running the weekend of June 12-13 at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, Broadway’s own Clifton Samuels directs this ensemble cast of magnificent young performers.
“A Chorus Line” is an award-winning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. With its complex fusion of song, dance and intimate drama, “A Chorus Line” was instantly recognized as a classic.
:A Chorus Line: High School Edition” is a full-length version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, adapted for performance by high school students with family audiences in mind.
“While Imagine Youth Theater kept creating great theater in Pinehurst through the pandemic with ‘Les Misérables’ and ‘Chicago’ in Tufts Park, and ‘Legally Blonde’ at the Fair Barn, ‘A Chorus Line’ just yearns for an expanse of stage, spotlights and a traditional theater,” says IYT Executive Director Rita Taylor. “We are so excited to celebrate all that live musical theater has to offer with this iconic show on the big stage and directed by a true Broadway performer.”
Very few people know “A Chorus Line” better than Clifton Samuels. Samuels, who directed and choreographed IYT’s production, was on the first national tour of the Broadway revival of “A Chorus Line,” starting in 2008. He was cast as a “cut dancer” and understudied the roles of Zach, Greg, Al and Don, playing all on stage many times during his two-year tour across the United States, Canada and Japan.
In 2019, Samuels reprised his role of Zach in a run of “A Chorus Line” with Theater Under the Stars in Houston. With IYT’s production, he now has the unique experience of directing Pinecrest senior Matthew Butler in the role that he made his own for so long.
“It’s just such an amazing and insightful experience to be able to portray the same character that my director portrayed with a Broadway tour,” says Butler. “It doesn’t really feel intimidating to me; it’s honestly really fun and an incredible experience to be able to discuss with a Broadway performer how they treat a line reading and the physicality of a character on stage. It’s teaching me how to be a better performer; it helps that Cliff’s a terrific guy, as well.”
IYT veteran performer Kara Sparks steps into the featured role of Cassie. Sparks started with IYT in the fall of 2019 with “Rent” and has appeared with IYT this season as Mme. Thenardier in “Les Misérables,” Roxy in “Chicago” and Viviane in “Legally Blonde.” She also was the Sandhills Branch Champion for the English Speaking Union’s National Shakespeare Competition.
“In relation to my past roles – and they’ve all been an awesome experience – this is definitely different,” says Sparks. “It’s a dream come true and also a little intimidating, because Cassie is such an iconic role. My past roles have all been preparing me for this; Cassie is the epitome.”
Joining Butler and Sparks on stage are an ensemble of 26 student actors who have been put through their paces with dancing and singing.
“My reason for wanting to bring ‘A Chorus Line’ to the talented young actors of IYT was twofold,” says Samuels. “First, to expose them to some of the hard truths about the guts and tears it takes to be a part of this industry; and second because so many of them will be out in the world soon pursuing their passions, I know the truths of this show will resonate with them over their transitional years into adulthood.”
IYT’s production will be at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens Auditorium, on the campus of Sandhills Community College, on Saturday, June 12, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 13, at 2 and 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available through TicketMeSandhills and are linked through www.taylordance.org. Tickets will also be available at the door 45 minutes prior to curtain.
For its Summer Stock Theater Camp, IYT will be producing the High School Edition of “Rock of Ages” (rising eighth-graders through recent high school graduates). Auditions are the week of June 14, and the camp runs July 12-Aug. 1. All who audition will be cast. See https://taylordance.org/imagine-youth-theater/workshops/ for more information.
