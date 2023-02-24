Annie Jr

Zoë Manning as Molly, Eliana Valencia as Annie, Kayden Holt as Miss Hannigan, Adalie Valencia as Tessie

The sun is coming out Saturday, March 4, when Imagine Youth Theater Junior presents the musical “Annie Jr.” at the O’Neal School’s Hannah Center Theater. In a show to delight all ages, IYT Junior’s young actors (ages 8-14) bring you this adaptation from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical “Annie” with a beloved book and score by Tony winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Carnin. Featuring such timeless songs as “Hard Knock Life,” “Little Girls,” “Easy Street” and “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,” this show will leave you dancing.

With pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie, played by West Pine Middle School student Eliana Valencia, charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan, a role deliciously delivered by West Pine Middle’s Kayden Holt. Thomas Garret (a ninth-grader at The O’Neal School) and Kate Greaves (West Pine Middle) join Miss Hannigan as her ex-con brother Rooster and his moll Lily. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan and her henchmen’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family with billionaire Oliver Warbucks (O’Neal School ninth-grader Nik Epstein) and his personal secretary, Grace Farrell (West Pine Middle’s Mary Holmes).

Annie Jr

Eliana Valencia as Annie
Annie Jr

Adalie Valencia as Tessie, Eliana Valencia as Annie, and Zoë Manning as Molly

