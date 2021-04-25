the photos are of Jessiah Bullock (U.S. Simpson) and Elijah Brown (B. Flatt).

Imagine Youth Theater is branching out in a new dramatic direction with “Second Samuel,” a bittersweet, comic one-act play with a heart.

Shows are Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m., at Malcolm Blue Farm.

IYT has earned a reputation for its spectacular musicals — big casts, powerhouse singers, and show-stopping dance numbers — but with “Second Samuel,” director Kim Fielder-Jones takes some of IYT’s serious high school actors and the audience on another journey.

“It’s important for us to have a well-rounded program that produces multi-dimensional and flexible actors,” says Rita Taylor, executive director of IYT. “Incorporating dramatic theater into a workshop setting gives our students the opportunity to drill down on their skills and tell more intimate stories.”

“Second Samuel” tells an unexpected tale about this sleepy little South Georgia town in the post-war 1940s. This was the summer Miss Gertrude passed away, and deep secrets were about to be revealed.

“I am beyond excited to direct this amazing group of young actors,” says Fielder-Jones. “‘Second Samuel’ is a beautiful show about love and acceptance. This cast has poured their hearts into this production because they feel its message is important for everyone to hear.”

General admission tickets are now on sale at www.tickemesandhills.com. Seating will be first come, first served, with the gate opening 20 minutes before showtimes. Limited benches are available; guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

All IYT events are COVID-safety compliant. Attendees are asked to wear masks and to practice appropriate distancing between groups.

