The Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 18, at the Civic Club on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Ashe Street, in Southern Pines. Socializing begins at 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker is author and journalist, Richard Quest, discussing his 2018 book, “I Held Lincoln: A Union Soldier’s Journey Home.”
Lt. Benjamin Loring (1824–1902) lived the life of an everyman Civil War sailor. He commanded no armies and devised no grand strategies. Loring was a sailor who just wanted to return home, where the biggest story of his life awaited him. Covering almost a year of Loring’s service, “I Held Lincoln: A Union Soldier’s Journey Home” describes the lieutenant’s command of the gunboat USS Wave, the Battle of Calcasieu Pass, the surrender of his ship, and his capture by the Confederates. He was incarcerated in Camp Groce, a deadly Confederate prison where he endured horrific conditions and abuse. Loring attempted to escape, evading capture for 10 days behind enemy lines, only to be recaptured just a few miles from freedom. After an arduous second escape, he finally reached the safety of Union lines and gained his freedom.
On the night of April 14, 1865, Loring attended Ford’s Theater and witnessed one of the single most tragic events in American history: the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. After the shot rang out, Loring climbed into the presidential box and assisted the dying president, helping to carry him across the street to the Peterson House. Using Loring’s recently discovered private journal, Quest tells this astonishing now-recovered story, giv-
ing insight into a little-known Confederate prison camp during the last days of the Civil War and providing much deserved recognition to a man whose journey was nearly lost to American history.
Quest was born in Liverpool, England, and earned a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Leeds. He is CNN’s foremost international business correspondent and anchor of “Quest Means Business.”
