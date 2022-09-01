Franchise Book Jacket

The presence of McDonald’s in urban Black communities in the late 1960s and early 1970s was viewed as a symbol of something far more than a restaurant. These franchises were emerging during a time when expansion of businesses and economic opportunities was considered the next step in the Civil Rights movement.

“When a McDonald opened, it was an opportunity for Black economic power. It was what people were fighting for,” says Dr. Marcia Chatelain, professor of History and African American Studies at Georgetown University. “And that duality, that a business could be seen as important as securing voting rights or equal access to housing. What I uncovered was how tightly related these two ideas were at that time.”

Dr. Marcia Chatelain

