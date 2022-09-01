The presence of McDonald’s in urban Black communities in the late 1960s and early 1970s was viewed as a symbol of something far more than a restaurant. These franchises were emerging during a time when expansion of businesses and economic opportunities was considered the next step in the Civil Rights movement.
“When a McDonald opened, it was an opportunity for Black economic power. It was what people were fighting for,” says Dr. Marcia Chatelain, professor of History and African American Studies at Georgetown University. “And that duality, that a business could be seen as important as securing voting rights or equal access to housing. What I uncovered was how tightly related these two ideas were at that time.”
On Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m., the Ruth Pauley Lecture Series will kick off its 35th consecutive season of free lectures from renowned thinkers, statesmen, and arts and entertainment figures with Chatelain, the 2021 Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America,” which also won a James Beard Foundation Book Writing Award. The lecture will be held in the Bradford Performing Arts Center in Owens Auditorium on the Sandhills Community College campus. The lecture will be preceded with a cash bar in the auditorium lobby, and will be followed by a question and answer session and a reception. All Ruth Pauley lectures are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.ruthpauley.org.
***
“Franchise” is a generational story, in many ways. As a historian, Chatelain says she was fascinated with the story of how fast food – like any product – becomes part of everyday life for people.
“For me, there is always a back story. I started to think of McDonald’s as a cultural marker and brand, and how it emerged in urban communities, and looked at the relationship between McDonald’s and African-American communities,” she says.
Economic expansion through business had long been viewed as a way that Black Americans could secure equal rights. And McDonalds, in many ways, built the bridge for targeted recruitment in the franchise industry.
“Burger King, Taco Bell and KCC saw incredible success in opening up markets in African-American communities and followed suit,” Chatelain says. “I wrote about McDonald’s so extensively because they set the tone for the fast food industry, and for a number of other things. It is really about how we understand the industry and its relationship to us as consumers and observers.”
Even as times changed, people are still attracted to the idea that you can create a business and secure those rights, she adds; however, Chatelain’s book also demonstrates how this economic approach is limited and serves very few people in these targeted communities.
“The critical mass of people in search of equal opportunity and protection, they don’t necessarily benefit when a new business opens. They still need advocacy and support,” she says. “McDonald’s would disagree with some of my analysis, but I think people in the McDonald’s orbit appreciate the opportunity to think about this historical relationship. A lot of people have been really surprised by how deeply these businesses were involved with the question of how do you advance civil rights.”
“People are tickled by the novelty of this history and some are really challenged. But at the end of the day, it gives us a chance to think about how history plays into our contemporary interactions.”
Chatelain is a Chicago native. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2001 with degrees in journalism and religious studies and then worked as the resident scholar at the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation. She went on to receive her A.M. and Ph.D from Brown University in 2008, and was awarded the University of California-Santa Barbara Black Studies Dissertation Fellowship. She worked as the Reach for Excellence assistant professor of Honors and African Studies at the University of Oklahoma Honors College before becoming a Provost’s distinguished associate professor, and now professor of History and African American Studies at Georgetown University. Chatelain is a National Endowment for the Humanities faculty fellow and Andrew Carnegie Foundation fellow.
In 2014, in the wake of civil unrest in Ferguson, Mo., Chatelain created the #FergusonSyllabus providing a space for educators to discuss integrating the events that happened in Ferguson into classrooms. The success of this has inspired other crowdsourced syllabi to respond to national tragedies, and in 2016 the “Chronicle of Higher Education” named Chatelain a Top Influencer in academics in recognition of the success of #FergusonSyllabus.
As of August 2020, she has hosted the Slate podcast “The Waves” on feminism, gender and popular culture, and remains a frequent lecturer on race, culture and women’s issues.
She also authored “Southside Girls: Growing Up in the Great Migration,” which chronicles Chicago’s great migration through the lens of black girls.
***
From its initial expansion across the U.S. in the 1950s, McDonald’s hewed to a franchise model. Today, more than 90 percent of McDonald’s restaurants are franchises.
Here locally, there are four McDonald’s restaurants in Moore County plus two locations in adjoining counties that are Black-owned franchises held by the Butler and Cole families.
Frank and Martha Butler moved to North Carolina in 1998, from New Jersey, and opened their first restaurant location in Aberdeen. In 2001, after the tragic events of 9/11, their daughter, Christal, like her father, left a career in the financial services industry and began working in the family business. She and her husband, Hershell, opened the Taylortown location in 2016. The Butler and Cole families also are owners/operators of McDonald’s restaurants in Carthage, Rockingham, Seven Lakes and Tramway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.