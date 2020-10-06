The title “The Power of Pawsitive Thinking” is truly appropriate for the Moore Humane Society’s fifth annual gala — virtual, of course.
The auction opens Monday, Oct. 19 and continues through Friday, Oct. 23, closing at 9:30 p.m. Go to http://bidpal.net/mhsgala to see and bid on auction items.
“We remain ‘pawsative’ during the pandemic,” says Lynn Conrad, of the Moore Humane Society. “However, the fundraising committee has met with greater challenges, but members were also excited about developing online presentations for participants to view, sans dinner, music and dancing.”
Conrad says that the number of hours devoted to creating this event was intense, surpassing previous years.
“Obtaining auction items, creating descriptions and photos, organizing sponsors, advertisers and so much more was all daunting given the lockdown and economic conditions,” she says. “We have been blessed with an outpouring of support from our local community and beyond, resulting in more than 120 auction items. We are also thankful to be chosen as a fundraising finalist in Best of the Pines.”
This year’s focus is to offset $250,000 operational costs, which cover spay/neuter, inoculations, critical surgeries, heart worm treatment, flea and tick control, food, as well as the rehabilitation of the hundreds of homeless dogs, cats, puppies and kittens who arrive at the shelter.
“We help find them loving homes and happy lives,” says Conrad. “Our mission is to ensure that all animals are treated with compassion and respect and to end euthanasia as a means of controlling pet overpopulation in our community.”
Visit www.moorehumane.org or call (910) 947-2631 for information.
