Isiah Huffman of BSA Troop 300 was presented the Eagle award at the Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen June 25. Assistant scoutmaster Mike O’Connor (left) and Eagle Scout Justin Anderson (right) place the Eagle Scout neckerchief around Isiah’s neck. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot.
Isiah Huffman received his Eagle Scout award at a Court of Honor Ceremony held Saturday, June 25, at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 300, in Aberdeen.
For his Eagle Scout project, Huffman provided Family Promise of Moore County with school backpacks, filled with school supplies, for children in grades K-12th.
For more than 20 years, Family Promise of Moore County has been providing safe, secure shelter for homeless women with children. Established in 1999 as part of the National Interfaith Hospitality Network, the name was later changed to Family Promise to reflect the broad range of programs and their vision of ending family homelessness.
In 2016, Family Promise of Moore County purchased a 3,500-square-foot home located at 400 Saunders Blvd., in Aberdeen. The home has five bedrooms and six and 1/2 bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, play room, den, laundry and a fenced-in playground. It also has office space for staff and a clothing closet for residents. The shelter is supported by volunteers from area congregations and organizations.
Executive Director Peggy Hendrix, who attended Huffman’s Eagle Scout ceremony, noted the backpacks will be provided to families as needed.
Boy Scout Troop 800, in Aberdeen, is led by Scoutmaster Tim Quinlan and Assistant Scoutmasters Eric Bullock and Mike O’Connor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.