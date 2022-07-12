Isiah Huffman

Isiah Huffman of BSA Troop 300 was presented the Eagle award at the Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen June 25. Assistant scoutmaster Mike O’Connor (left) and Eagle Scout Justin Anderson (right) place the Eagle Scout neckerchief around Isiah’s neck. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot.

Isiah Huffman received his Eagle Scout award at a Court of Honor Ceremony held Saturday, June 25, at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 300, in Aberdeen.

For his Eagle Scout project, Huffman provided Family Promise of Moore County with school backpacks, filled with school supplies, for children in grades K-12th.

For more than 20 years, Family Promise of Moore County has been providing safe, secure shelter for homeless women with children. Established in 1999 as part of the National Interfaith Hospitality Network, the name was later changed to Family Promise to reflect the broad range of programs and their vision of ending family homelessness.

In 2016, Family Promise of Moore County purchased a 3,500-square-foot home located at 400 Saunders Blvd., in Aberdeen. The home has five bedrooms and six and 1/2 bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, play room, den, laundry and a fenced-in playground. It also has office space for staff and a clothing closet for residents. The shelter is supported by volunteers from area congregations and organizations.

Executive Director Peggy Hendrix, who attended Huffman’s Eagle Scout ceremony, noted the backpacks will be provided to families as needed.

Boy Scout Troop 800, in Aberdeen, is led by Scoutmaster Tim Quinlan and Assistant Scoutmasters Eric Bullock and Mike O’Connor.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days