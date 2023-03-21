In October of 1772, Philip Alston purchased 4,000 acres of land in the bend of the Deep River. Not long after the purchase, he had a large two-story wood frame house built on a rise in the land overlooking the river.
During the American Revolution Alston proved a fiery leader for the Whig cause. In 1781 the Alston house was the site of militia skirmish between the owner, Whig Col. Philip Alston, and Loyalist Col. David Fanning. The house still bears some the scars from this engagement. From 1798 to 1814 the home, under the name Retreat, was home to another Patriot leader and four-time North Carolina governor, Benjamin Williams.
Known today as the House in the Horseshoe, Alston’s house will be celebrating 250 years of historic legacy on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. An opening ceremony will take place at 11 a.m., with a brief presentation about the history of the house along with recognition of preservation groups present. A birthday cake will be cut at the conclusion of the opening ceremony for visitors to enjoy.
Guided tours featuring highlights throughout the home’s 250 years will be held all day. Visitors are asked to bring any photos of them through the years at the Alston House to add to the “Bullet-in” board. Visitors are encouraged to sign the guest book and leave their own memories; visitors are also welcome to bring a picnic lunch, a blanket and chairs,to enjoy on the grounds of the Alston House during the program.
Located at 288 Alston House Road, the House in the Horseshoe is 16 miles west of Sanford, off N.C. 42, and 10 miles north of Carthage on the Carbonton-Carthage Road. The House in the Horseshoe is part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
