Weymouth Center invites everyone to enjoy an event sure to enliven the dog days of winter: the second annual Hounds on the Grounds! The celebration of the first Moore County Hounds meet of the year takes place on Saturday, Jan. 21, and is described by Katie Wyatt, Weymouth Center’s executive director, as a smaller-scale version of Thanksgiving’s popular Blessing of the Hounds.
Hounds on the Grounds! offers people another chance to experience seeing the Moore County Hounds in action at the home of James and Katharine Boyd, where the hunt began. “It is a great chance to celebrate the start of the new year with friends and family on Weymouth Center’s beautiful grounds,” says Wyatt.
James and Jackson Boyd founded the Moore County Hounds in 1914, on the property where Weymouth stands, which once belonged to their grandparents. In keeping with its equestrian roots, last year Weymouth laid the groundwork for Weymouth Equestrians, a new program held in collaboration with the Sandhills Boys and Girls Club and other youth programs, which will teach young people how to ride and care for horses.
Last year, Weymouth made great strides in getting the program up and running and, with the support of the Doubleday Foundation, the Palmer Foundation, major gifts from individuals, and the net proceeds of Horses Benefit Kids, Weymouth’s Derby Day fundraiser. They are planning to launch the program in April 2023.
A huge accomplishment in 2022 was the restoration of the historic Weymouth barn, which was completed in October. The barn was rewired and repainted from the inside out to meet all criteria of a commercial building and to ensure the safest environment for Weymouth Equestrian students and horses. All eight stalls were deep cleaned and outfitted with rubber mats that provide a comfortable, slip-resistant surface for horses. Additionally, each stall has two updated doors, allowing horses to have indoor and outdoor access, and a fully functioning tack room, a feed room, and a classroom ready to host supplies and students.
Additionally, work has begun to repair fence lines so that the pastures and riding ring will be ready to use by spring.
“We’re so excited about the barn restoration, we invite everyone to stay for a tour of it right after giving the horses, hounds and equestrians of the Moore County Hounds a hearty welcome home at Hounds on the Grounds!” adds Wyatt.
This outdoor event and barn tour are free and open to the public. Please feel free to BYOB for a small tailgate in the parking lot, and please leave pets at home or in your car until after the hounds have departed. Check weymouthcenter.org for the time of the event.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, a 501 (c)(3) organization, is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
