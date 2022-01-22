Hounds on Grounds

Contributed photo courtesy of Weymouth Center for Arts and Humanities.

Enjoy the beauty and pageantry of the Moore County Hounds at the place where it all started. On Saturday, Jan. 29, the meet will leave from the Boyd House at Weymouth Center with what Ashley Van Camp describes as, “a small-scale version of the popular Blessing of the Hounds.”

“We’ll offer people another chance to experience seeing the Moore County Hounds in action, enjoying the beauty of the horses, and reveling in the antics of the hounds. It will also be a great chance to tailgate with friends and family on Weymouth Center’s beautiful grounds,” Van Camp said.

This event kicks off Weymouth Wonderful 100, the 100-event celebration of the 100th Anniversary of its historic Boyd House.

Van Camp, board president of Friends of Weymouth, Inc., grew up down the street on Connecticut Avenue.

“Back in those days we hunted on both sides of the road, and I always loved hunting from Weymouth. Now, due to development and traffic, Moore County Hounds stays on the north side of Youngs Road. So, to meet again at Weymouth is special,” she said. “It requires a permit and a long hack from the kennels and then back to the Walthour-Moss Foundation before the hounds can be cast. It is a true labor of love and a love of tradition that brings the hounds back to Weymouth. We’re honored and really hope everyone will come out and give them a hearty welcome home.”

Hounds on Grounds at Boyd House

The Moore County Hounds at the Boyd House, home of Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities.

Contributed photo courtesy of Weymouth Center for Arts and Humanities.

James and Jackson Boyd founded the Moore County Hounds, in 1914, on property that once belonged to their grandparents. Today’s Boyd house was built by James and his wife, Katharine, with brother, Jackson, living across the street in what now is the Campbell House.

This year, in keeping with its equestrian roots, Weymouth is launching a new program which continues that heritage. “Horses aren’t just an integral part of Weymouth's history, they are vital to our future, too. We are renovating our historic Weymouth barn and bringing horses back on site,” added Van Camp. “The new Weymouth Equestrians afterschool program is designed to serve underserved teens in the Southern Pines community with inclusion and relevance, while continuing our equestrian heritage well into the future.”

Ashley Van Camp

Ashley Van Camp, board president of Friends of Weymouth, Inc. 

To enjoy the Jan. 29 event, plan to arrive by 8:30 a.m. Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is located at 555 Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. Hounds and horses will arrive by 9 a.m.

This outdoor event is free and open to the public. Please leave pets at home or in your car until after the hounds have departed.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days