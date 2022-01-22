Enjoy the beauty and pageantry of the Moore County Hounds at the place where it all started. On Saturday, Jan. 29, the meet will leave from the Boyd House at Weymouth Center with what Ashley Van Camp describes as, “a small-scale version of the popular Blessing of the Hounds.”
“We’ll offer people another chance to experience seeing the Moore County Hounds in action, enjoying the beauty of the horses, and reveling in the antics of the hounds. It will also be a great chance to tailgate with friends and family on Weymouth Center’s beautiful grounds,” Van Camp said.
This event kicks off Weymouth Wonderful 100, the 100-event celebration of the 100th Anniversary of its historic Boyd House.
Van Camp, board president of Friends of Weymouth, Inc., grew up down the street on Connecticut Avenue.
“Back in those days we hunted on both sides of the road, and I always loved hunting from Weymouth. Now, due to development and traffic, Moore County Hounds stays on the north side of Youngs Road. So, to meet again at Weymouth is special,” she said. “It requires a permit and a long hack from the kennels and then back to the Walthour-Moss Foundation before the hounds can be cast. It is a true labor of love and a love of tradition that brings the hounds back to Weymouth. We’re honored and really hope everyone will come out and give them a hearty welcome home.”
James and Jackson Boyd founded the Moore County Hounds, in 1914, on property that once belonged to their grandparents. Today’s Boyd house was built by James and his wife, Katharine, with brother, Jackson, living across the street in what now is the Campbell House.
This year, in keeping with its equestrian roots, Weymouth is launching a new program which continues that heritage. “Horses aren’t just an integral part of Weymouth's history, they are vital to our future, too. We are renovating our historic Weymouth barn and bringing horses back on site,” added Van Camp. “The new Weymouth Equestrians afterschool program is designed to serve underserved teens in the Southern Pines community with inclusion and relevance, while continuing our equestrian heritage well into the future.”
To enjoy the Jan. 29 event, plan to arrive by 8:30 a.m. Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is located at 555 Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. Hounds and horses will arrive by 9 a.m.
This outdoor event is free and open to the public. Please leave pets at home or in your car until after the hounds have departed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.