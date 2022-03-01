Joe Hobbs at Starworks

STARworks welcomes visitors back to enjoy free glassblowing demonstrations March 5. Masks are required. Guest artist Joe Hobbs will be at Glassfest. His demonstration is March 5 at 1pm. Contributed photo.

STARworks will host Glassfest on Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this free event, visitors will be welcomed into the studio for glassblowing demonstrations.

Glassfest will feature functional, culinary and decorative handmade glass items in a myriad of colors. It is also the first opportunity to view and purchase glassware from the 2022 line of STARworks glass products and to see new work from guest artists. The event is open to all ages.

Guest artists Leckie Gassman, Joe Hobbs, John Shoemaker, Jennifer Crescuillo, and Sarah Band will demonstrate and bring glassware to the event. Demonstrations are scheduled every hour on March 5, each lasting approximately 45 minutes. Visitors will be allowed to visit the gallery afterward.

Online demonstrations can be viewed at www.facebook.com/STARworksNC. New work from STARworks and guest artists will also be available on the STARworks website beginning March 5.

In addition to guest artists, STARworks Glass staff, Joe Grant, Thoryn Ziemba, Jackie Polofka and Claire Cadorette will have their own creations available, as well.

Visitors can expect glasses, cups, bowls, glass fruit, vases, glass flowers, sculptures, garden items and more in many colors, shapes and sizes to be available. Most items will be priced between $25 and $200. New STARworks items for 2022 include fruit, Nebula vases, glassware, and lyrics sculptures in new colors. Glass items left at the end of the sale will be available in the School House Gallery at STARworks, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For those not interested in demonstrations, gallery-only visits are available 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

The STARworks Café & Taproom will be open throughout the event with coffees, smoothies, beer, wine, sandwiches, soups and snacks. House of Odell and Luella Food Truck will be on site starting at 11 a.m.

There is no admission fee for glassblowing demonstrations. Face masks required.

STARworks is located at 100 Russell Drive in Star, just off I-73/74 in northern Montgomery County. For more information, visit www.STARworksNC.org, call (910) 428-9001 or email contact@starworksnc.org.

