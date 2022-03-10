Container Garden

Contributed photo

Whether you are growing all your plants in containers or one or two special plants, you’ll be sure to learn new ideas and techniques from Hilarie Blevins as she presents a lecture on Container Gardening on Friday, March 25, at 1 p.m. at the Ball Visitors Center at Sandhills Horticultural Gardens, on Airport Road.

The event is presented by the Sandhills Council of Garden Clubs and Sandhills Horticultural Society. There is not cost to attend and pre-registration is not required. Space is limited and seating will be accommodated on a first-come first-serve basis.

Blevins is the program coordinator of the Landscape Gardening program offered at Sandhills Community College. She has extensive experience with container gardening, including five years as grounds foreperson and assistant in greenhouse production for Pinehurst Resort, and 12 years as a horticulturist for the Country Club of North Carolina, where we was widely acclaimed for the seasonal color displays she designed and installed around the golf course.

There are many reasons for growing plants in containers. It can reduce the risk of soil-borne pathogens, virtually eliminate weed problems and there are lower risks from animal damage. Container gardens can also add color and plant structure where it is needed in your landscape while providing plant mobility to control sun exposure, temperature and irrigation needs.

The lecture on March 25 is free; however, there will be an opportunity to make a donation to support the Horticultural Garden. The Ball Visitors Center is located at 3395 Airport Road, in Pinehurst.

