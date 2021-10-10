Six of Moore County’s most beautiful horse farms will open their gates during the 2021 Prancing Horse Farm Tour on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This self-guided tour supports the programs at Prancing Horse Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship. Long a tradition in the Sandhills horse country, the Tour offers a glimpse into life in the beautiful rolling hills and green pastures of the equestrian community. Visitors will enjoy the Sunday drive, beautiful barns and sleek horses as they support Prancing Horse’s programs for individuals with special needs.
Three of those stops include:
Dark Waterspoon Stables
Dark Waterspoon Stables, owned by Camilla Vance Shadley and Major Gen. Robert D. Shadley, U.S. Army (ret.), adheres to the philosophy of “leaving the land better than when it was found.”
In addition to a sophisticated hydrology system that provides water for fire suppression, a network of solar panels power each of the outbuildings to include lighting, ventilation systems, and Smart Technologies. The stable is recognized for its featured equines, including “Dark Waterspoon,” a 15-year-old European Arabo Friesian (EAFS) and the first imported to the United States. Breeding and training the offspring from this wonderful stallion is the focus of the farm. His marvelous conformation and friendly temperament are evident in his progeny who will be on display to guests.
Completed just this year, a large beautifully designed covered arena featuring numerous safety features and wonderful footing will be of special interest to visitors. All features at the farm reflect Camilla Shadley’s careful thought and design.
Blue Ridge Farm
Blue Ridge Farm, owned by Larry and Peggy Wohlford, is situated atop a hill in one of the most beautiful areas of Southern Pines. The barn is unique in its construction: built in 1966 of brick and concrete, it is one of the few hunt box-style barns in North Carolina designed by John Foster Faulk. The building materials, combined with a geothermic HVAC system, provide the ideal climate for housing its horses.
The barn features an expansive loft apartment for the owners as well as 12 stalls, feed and tack rooms, and an office. A second barn with birthing stalls overlooks rolling hills, gardens, a round pen, hot walker and jumping field.
Warmblood equine residents include “Christoph,” a Mecklenberg; “Coltrane,” a Westphalian; “Thinking Cap,” an Oldenberg; as well as “Tricks” and “Pure Luck,” both Thoroughbred cross breeds. Guests can purchase dessert and enjoy it in this beautiful setting.
Foundation Equine Clinic
Foundation Equine Clinic, established in 2013 by Dr. Lisa Kivett, opens its doors and welcomes the public to its new state-of-the-art clinic in Moore County. A recognized name to area horse owners, Foundation Equine offers primary care and referral/specialty services including preventive care, lameness, internal medicine, surgery, reproduction, dentistry, acupuncture and chiropractic. Displays of equipment commonly used in equine medicine as well as three clinic owned horses will be available for viewing.
“Please note that any sick/hospitalized equine patients will not be available for public interaction,” says a spokesman.
Tickets are $25 in advance (children 12 and under are admitted at no charge). Tickets available for purchase at: The Bakehouse, Aberdeen Supply Company, Moore Equine Feed and Supply, A Bit Used, Cabin Branch Tack, Sandhills Winery, The Roast Office and C-Cups Cupcakery (Pinehurst location) or online at www.prancing-horse.org
Tickets may be purchased the day of the tour for $30 beginning at 10 a.m. at K2 Solutions, 5735 U.S. 1, (corner of U.S. 1 North and Youngs Road), Southern Pines.
“Please do not bring pets,” says the spokesman. “No smoking or gum will be allowed.”
Proceeds from the 2021 Horse Farm Tour benefit the Prancing Horse Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship, which helps children and adults in the Sandhills region with physical, cognitive and emotional disabilities find strength and independence through the power of the horse.
