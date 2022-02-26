Gifted artists command attention through their paintings, but Becky Guinn commands attention by her paintings and how she paints them — with a mechanical hand.
Guinn taught high school art in Alabama and was named Teacher of the Year in 2002. The next day she entered the hospital to have surgery for a heart condition and had an allergic reaction to medication. To save her life, all four of her limbs had to be amputated.
Months of rehab followed during which time she completed her master’s degree by typing her final paper of 53 pages with a pencil (eraser side down). She received an A on the paper and garnered a 4.0 grade point average.
Fitted with prosthetics, Guinn was determined to master the use of them.
She returned to teaching, learned to drive a specially-equipped van and began painting again. Her new skills opened opportunities for her to travel and share her story. She took her teaching on the road, going throughout the state of Alabama with a program she entitled “Hooked on Art.” She taught hundreds of children basic art lessons while inspiring them with her story of recovery and faith.
Today Guinn travels across the U.S. as a part of husband David Guinn’s ministries. David is an international sports chaplain who operates the David Guinn Training Center, which provides seminars and outreach programs to men, women and youth.
First Baptist Church of Pinehurst is hosting Becky Guinn as speaker for their Woman’s Day worship service at 11 a.m., Sunday, March 13. The public is invited to attend, or to view the service live streamed on the church’s Facebook page or on its YouTube site.
Some area people may recognize Guinn’s work which appears in “Every Day is Christmas,” a book of Christmas stories released in late 2021 by author, Sandra Fischer, of Southern Pines. Fischer has known Guinn for many years and follows her work and ministry.
“I’m excited about Becky coming to Pinehurst to share her talent and story in person,” Fischer said.
In addition to the Woman’s Day service, Guinn will conduct two free workshops titled “Uplifting Watercolor” on Saturday, March 12, at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, in Pinehurst. Space is limited, some slots are still open for participants in both workshops; no experience necessary and all supplies will be furnished. The workshops are open to men and women, aged 10 and up. Those interested should contact the church to register at (920) 295-7022 or or email safischer37@gmail.com.
