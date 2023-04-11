A curated exhibit from the McAdoo family collection of over 650 pieces of Black cultural and historical artifacts will be on display at West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts and Business on Saturday, April 22, from 12 to 5 p.m. The Homage exhibit will provide visitors with a robust view of Black life and heritage, spanning from the period of enslavement through the ascendancy of the first Black president of the United States, Barack Obama. The curated exhibit is free and open to the public.
Charlotte-based collectors and exhibit curators Nia and Morris McAdoo will be on-site to interpret the artifacts, answer questions and provide insight into this extensive collection.
“Through the exhibit we’re able to help people understand the rich history of African Americans. Homage reinforces the fact that you can’t exclude our contributions when you talk about U.S. history.” Nia McAdoo says.
Featuring a collection of artifacts that highlight the vastness of the Black experience — from a slave transport collar used to physically restrain the enslaved to a 1945 Voting Restrictions in the 13 Southern Sates Report to an original Madame C.J. Walker pressing oil tin — the Homage exhibit provides a wide-ranging view of Black culture and life.
Selected pieces include artwork by Romare Bearden and Elizabeth Catlett, and original documents from Frederick Douglass, Shirley Chisholm, Booker T. Washington, Ralph Bunche and more.
The exhibit is presented by the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust (SPLHT), which maintains community-based traditions while creating opportunities for economic growth for the citizens of West Southern Pines and surrounding areas. Following the purchase of the vacated Southern Pines Primary School, in December 2020, the trust is developing the campus into the West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts and Business, located at 1250 W. New York Ave., in Southern Pines.
