The Governor James E. Holshouser Jr. Speaker Series welcome Gordon G. Chang, author of “The Coming Collapse of China” and “Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes On the World,” on Tuesday, April 4, 4:30 to 7 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, at Sandhills Community College. He will present on “China Shakes the World: A Revolutionary Remaking of the International Order,” followed by a reception and book signing event.
Tickets are $50 ($75 with an autographed copy of his most recent book); seating for this event is by general admission. Purchase tickets in advance at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Chang, who also authored “The Great U.S.-China Tech War” and “Losing South Korea,” was born in New Jersey, received his B.A. and J.D. degrees at Cornell, and lived and worked in China and Hong Kong for almost two decades. His writings have appeared in Newsweek, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Hill and The National Interest, among other publications. Chang has given numerous briefings in Washington and other capitals and frequently appears on Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Newsmax, CNN and MSNBC.
The James E. Holshouser Jr. Speaker Series sponsors public educational lectures envisioned for the Sandhills. For more information, visit jehlectures.com.
