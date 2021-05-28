“Due to overwhelming support of our ‘Share the Love’ project for area nursing homes in February of this year, Hollyfield Design has decided to do it again,” says a spokesman. “In recognition of National Cheer Up the Lonely Day, we will again send floral bud vases and cards to residents the week of July 5. This time all the cards will be colored by area school children.”
Five hundred Valentine vases and cards were delivered to five area facilities during the Valentine promotion.
Donations are being accepted now, and each $10 donation will buy a floral vase and card colored by
Call (910) 692-7243 or stop by the shop at 130 Illinois Ave. in Southern Pines to “adopt”
“It’s that easy to brighten someone’s day and make sure they know they are not forgotten,” the spokesman.
