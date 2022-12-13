Always looking to create shows that are community specific, or appeal to the community’s musical theater tastes, Michael Pizzi, artistic and executive director of the Sandhills Repertory Theatre conceived the show “Holiday Songbook of Broadway and the Movies.”
Performances are Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m., on the Sunrise Theater stage in downtown Southern Pines.
Special musical guests include New York City soprano Laura Yen Solito along with local talent, under the musical direction of Ed Martel.
Keeping with his theme of bringing Broadway to Moore County, working with his many connections on Broadway and in Los Angeles, Pizzi says the songs you will hear mostly come from both Broadway or the movies.
“White Christmas” was a popular song from a popular movie, turned into a Broadway hit. There are two songs from Jason Robert Brown’s “Songs For a New World,” and of course, “We Need a Little Christmas” from “Mame.” Popular tunes that surely were in a movie or two, and that everyone loves, include “The Christmas Song,” sung by Matt Butler, a local college young man who was in Sandhills Repertory Theatre’s produciton of “Anything Goes.” The show also includes “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” sung by locals Lianne Martel and Marc Benard. There are a couple of other fun numbers that will delight as well.
Solito will sing a glorious “Ave Maria,” among other songs and a duet with Pizzi. Because it is a holiday show, the popular song “Light One Candle,” from the Peter Paul and Mary catalog, will be sung by the cast.
To bring the community together in the spirit of the holidays, Sandhills Repertory Theatre has reduced ticket prices to $25 for non-premium seating through Thursday, Dec. 15 only. You may call the Sunrise Box Office or purchase tickets online at sunrisetheater.com.
“We are wishing you all a blessed, safe and joyful holiday, whatever it is you celebrate,” says Pizzi. “We are all one community; all neighbors who need to look out for each other at all times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.