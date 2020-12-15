Dr. Gene Journigan, who was pastor of the Country Camping Chapel at Sycamore Lodge, passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.
“He had planned a special Christmas service for this Sunday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m.,” says a spokesman. “The service will be held as planned, along with a memorial service in his honor at the campground.”
