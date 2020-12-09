“Yule Rock!” is certain to bring some excitement into these quieter COVID-19 holidays.
Even if you’re not planning on starting a band, someone in your life, be it child or adult would love to practice their chords on a Fender Stratocaster guitar! Accompanied by a drum kit, a compliment of Kvell vodkas and glassware, a purple tree with instrumental ornaments, an Ashten’s gift certificate, cookies and chocolates, this prize has something for everyone in your family or extended family.
Benefiting Weymouth Center, the full package, valued at $7,000, is on display now at Casino Guitars on Broad Street in Southern Pines.
“The idea came from Worth and Tina Mitchell,” says Ashley VanCamp, vice president of Weymouth Center. “They wanted to do something for the community, and I had been speaking with them about the need at Weymouth. The two things just morphed. The Mitchells’ company, Kvell Spirits, a locally owned brand of American made spirits, is the major sponsor. Casino Guitars offered to display the full prize in their front window and joined in by adding instrumental ornaments to the tree and other extras and Ashten’s donated gift certificates.”
The online raffle tickets are priced at an affordable 5 for $15, 15 for $50 and 40 for $100 and are available at https://go.rallyup.com/weymouth-yulerockraffle. Winner must pick up the prize, show ID and be of legal drinking age or be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult to pick up and sign for the Kvell Spirits box.
The drawing will be on Jan. 2, just in time to start the new year off with a bang. For some extra fun, go by and take a selfie and post it to Instagram with the hashtag #yulerockweymouth.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, and is home to the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame.
For more information go to www.weymouthcenter.org or call (910) 692-6261.
