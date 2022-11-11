There are plenty of ways to get into the spirit of giving this season through good deeds right here in the community. Here’s a roundup of a few places where you can donate and volunteer:
Holiday Food Drive
Help The Care Group Inc. feed our Moore Buddies Mentoring and Moore County Literacy Council families this holiday season. Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at Pure Barre or Clean Juice in Southern Pines and at the Roast Office in Pinehurst.
The Care Group Inc. is located at 575 SE Broad St., Unit 10, in Southern Pines. For more information, contact Jackie Cornell at (910) 692-2954 or jackie@moorebuddiesmentoring.com.
Food, Toiletries and Household Items Drive
Miss Teen Moore County Agriculture Kaitlyn Wood, a FFA member with the Union Pines High School chapter, is collecting nonperishable foods, hygiene items, toiletries and household items in partnership with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina’s Sandhills Branch.
Four collections boxes have been placed around our community. Donations may be dropped off at Piggly Wiggly in Vass, Sweet Basil’s Café in downtown Southern Pines, Natures Own in Southern Pines, and Lowes Foods in Southern Pines. The collection boxes will be in place through the end of November.
Fourth Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway
The Father’s House Closet will sponsor its annual Christmas Toy Giveaway for needy children in northern Moore County on Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 536 Bascom Chapel Road, Robbins.
Children do not have to be present in order to receive gifts. Santa will be visiting, there is face painting, and each child will receive a book, a stuffed animal, a stocking and one toy. Note that gifts are not wrapped, and some are gently used. The Father’s House Closet will not tolerate any disrespect. Volunteers to help hand out presents and direct traffic are needed. Call (910) 464-1347 or email davisronniejr99@gmail.com. Donations for the event are also welcome.
Project Santa
Earl Wright and his elves are gearing up for their annual bicycle giveaway on Christmas Day, 8 a.m. to noon, at the Walmart Supercenter parking lot in Aberdeen.
Bicycle and money donations are accepted. Used bike donations need to be operable or in decent condition with minor repairs. Contact Wright at (910) 639-9506 or Sharon Thompson at (910) 639-4048 for more details on bike donations.
Money donations can be made at Woodforest National Bank located inside the Walmart Supercenter in Aberdeen. Checks should be payable to Project Santa. Other information can be found at https://projectsantaofthesandhills.org/ or on their Facebook page.
Christmas For Moore
Due to the high number of registrations, more sponsors, volunteers and donations are needed to meet local families’ needs this Christmas.
For information, call (910) 477-3355, email info@christmas4moore.org or visit www.Christmas4Moore.org. Checks may be mailed to Christmas For Moore, P.O. Box 3962, Pinehurst, NC 28374. All donations are tax-deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.