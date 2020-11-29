Moore Buddies Families
A holiday food drive for nonperishable items continues through Dec. 12. This drive will help feed Moore Buddies Mentoring families this holiday season.
Donations may be dropped off at The Roast Office or Given Book Shop in Pinehurst.
Items needed include canned corn, peas, green beans, sweet potatoes, pumpkin and fruit cocktail; rice, instant potatoes, macaroni and cheese; cranberry sauce, gravy, Stovetop stuffing, biscuit or cornbread mix, turkey or chicken stock, hot chocolate and candy canes.
“Please do not contribute food in glass jars or perishable food items,” says a spokesman.
Toys for Tots
The Marine Corps League Sandhills Detachment No. 1001 is holding its annual Toys for Tots drive. Boxes are placed in many local businesses, offering the opportunity to contribute unwrapped toys, which will be given to Moore County children in need. Boxes are due to be picked up on Dec. 10.
Monetary donations can also be made via the Toys-For-Tots website at www.toysfortots.org
Food Bank
A holiday food drive benefiting the Food Bank of Central and Eastern N.C. is being hosted by The Greens at Pinehurst Rehabilitation and Living Center, 205 Rattlesnake Trail, Pinehurst.
Food may be dropped off in the wagon out from from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Anyone coming after hours or over the weekend should leave their items and call (910) 295-1781.
Toy Drive
The Greens at Pinehurst Rehabilitation and Living Center presents the toy drive “Toys for Lil’ Troops,” which is part of the the U.S. Veterans Corps. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 1, after which they will be delivered to the children of military families at Fort Bragg and surrounding bases.
Gently used or new toys may be left in the wagon at 205 Rattlesnake Trail, Pinehurst, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Anyone coming after hours or over the weekend should leave their items and call (910) 295-1781.
